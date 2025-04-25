North Korean missile used in Russia's Kyiv attack contained US components, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The North Korean ballistic missile that Russia fired at Kyiv during its April 24 mass strike contained at least 116 components sourced from multiple countries — most of them made by U.S. companies — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 25.

Russia launched 215 missiles and drones across Ukraine during the assault. Many of the weapons targeted Kyiv, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring 87.

Writing on Telegram, Zelensky pointed to both Russia and North Korea in his appeal for greater international accountability.

"The lack of sufficient pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons – and to use them here, in Europe. The lack of sufficient pressure on North Korea and its accomplices enables, in particular, the production of such ballistic missiles," he said.

The president also warned that modern warfare rapidly implicates broader international networks, saying that no victim of aggression faces a single enemy.

"Any war can quickly involve many different actors… That is why it is so important for defense to be based on collective efforts as well," Zelensky said.

Kyiv has consistently called for increased sanctions on Moscow and its partners and for expedited deliveries of Western air defense systems.

"Ukraine is grateful to everyone around the world who is helping us protect the lives of our people, supplying us with air defense systems and missiles for them," Zelensky added.

The attack came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump later criticized the strike as "not necessary" and "very bad timing," directly addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin: "Vladimir, Stop!"

Despite expressing frustration over Russia's continued military escalation, the Trump administration has not introduced new sanctions or taken punitive measures in response to the April 24 attack.

Kyiv has accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington in March, but Moscow has yet to agree, pressing forward with offensive operations across the front.