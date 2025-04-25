The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Allies alarmed as Trump pushes Ukraine peace deal allowing Russia to keep seized land, CNN reports

by Olena Goncharova April 25, 2025 3:22 AM 3 min read
A warning sign that reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a de-mining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. allies are voicing growing alarm over the Trump administration’s proposed framework to end the war in Ukraine, which would allow Russia to retain large areas of seized Ukrainian territory.

Multiple diplomatic sources told CNN that officials in Europe and Asia are bracing for the outcome of renewed U.S.-Russia talks and fear the plan sends a dangerous message. The proposal, presented in Paris last week, includes potential U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and Ukrainian territorial concessions. Vice President JD Vance reinforced this stance, saying on April 23, there’s a need "to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today."

Trump, when asked what Russia would give up in exchange, responded: "Stopping the war, stopping [from] taking the whole country, pretty big concession."

The remark has unsettled many diplomats, with one Eastern European official warning that the framework threatens the integrity of international law: "This is very much about our own existence and the weakening of any safeguards that my or other countries have for our own independence."

‘Vladimir, stop!’ — Trump ‘not happy’ with Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv
“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, Stop!” U.S. President Donald Trump said on the Truth Social platform.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

"If one country in Europe is forced to give up parts of its legal territory... no country in Europe or elsewhere can feel safe, NATO or no NATO," the diplomat told CNN.

In high-level meetings held in London on April 23, U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials reportedly made progress in narrowing differences. U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg called the talks "candid, positive and productive." At the same time, a European official said negotiators had "managed to convince the Ukrainians to convince themselves to get in a more U.S. administration-friendly position." Still, the core issue—territorial concessions—remains fraught. A German official acknowledged that "the Ukrainians are coming around," but emphasized they "have red lines they cannot cross."

One Ukrainian lawmaker described any deal requiring major territorial losses as "political suicide," warning it would not be approved by parliament. European diplomats admitted that any agreement acceptable to Moscow would appear "unfavorable to the Ukrainians," but noted that "within reason, the Ukrainians will have to come to terms with something that may be second best to a deal they would have wanted two years ago."

Questions remain about how the U.S. intends to implement the plan, with one American official describing the administration’s approach as "somewhat directionless, rudderless, confused."  

‘No point in negotiating:’ Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv sows distrust in Trump peace plan
Liudmyla Kapatsii, 75, and her daughter lingered in their apartment for a couple of extra minutes, doubting whether to go to the shelter after the air raid alarm woke them up around 1 a.m. on April 24, warning of a potential Russian missile attack. Though they were tired of
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Olena Goncharova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.