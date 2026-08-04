Cultural exports of wartime Ukraine and their economic potential  — KI Insights special briefing

KI Insights invites you to take part in a special summer briefing that will depart from our standard content to examine contemporary Ukrainian soft power and cultural exports.

Ukraine's contribution to the creative arts is not limited to Shevchenko's poetry or Parajanov's film. It is a live (and lucrative) sector in the country which spans fashion, music, and more recently, gaming.

Please join our Director, Jakub Parusinski, and a special guest to discuss:

How does Ukrainian art and creative work grapple with war? And can Ukrainian creative output escape audience demands for disaster voyeurism?

Which sectors of Ukraine's creative economy are the most exciting for future growth, and can art be part of Ukraine's post-war success story?

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Friday, 27 August 2026

Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 10:00 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 75 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

For Google Calendar, click here .

. For Outlook Calendar, click here.

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Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at insights@kyivindependent.com

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.