'Wars are not won without people,' Budanov says of Ukraine's mobilization crisis

Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov has warned that widespread draft evasion poses a serious problem for Ukraine's war effort and long-term stability, saying "wars are not won without people."

His comments come amid growing tensions around Ukraine's mobilization campaign, including recent violent incidents involving attacks on enlistment officers. In early April, two draft officers were injured in a stabbing during a document check in Vinnytsia, while a separate attack in Lviv left an enlistment officer dead.

Speaking in an interview with Ukrinform published on April 10, Budanov said Ukrainian society faces a "huge, enormous problem" in reconciling its public support for victory with reluctance to serve.

"On the one hand, everyone says we must fight until victory — and on the other hand, everyone is running away from mobilization. And all of this is happening at the same time. This is a huge, enormous problem," he said.

Budanov stressed that Ukraine's war effort ultimately depends on manpower, dismissing the idea that technology alone can secure victory.

"Wars are not won without people. Without people, wars are lost, that does happen. But winning without people — that simply doesn't exist," he said.

He warned that draft evasion risks deepening divisions within society, particularly between those serving on the front lines and those avoiding mobilization.

"Our guys are on the front line, and they need to be replaced by someone. And those avoiding service definitely don't understand that," he said, adding that tensions could worsen after the war when soldiers return home.

Budanov also criticized what he described as contradictory social attitudes, where both soldiers and those openly evading service are at times treated as "heroes."

"Our hero is the one fighting on the front line, shedding blood… And at the same time, our hero is also the one filming videos like 'how I told the recruitment office to go to hell'… And both of them are heroes at the same time," he said.

Calling for greater civic responsibility, Budanov urged Ukrainians not to fear mobilization and noted that not all conscripts are sent to combat roles.

"Some serve in air defense, or in other roles, in logistics, warehouses," he said.

He added that failure to address the issue could have existential consequences for the country.

The remarks come as Ukrainian officials increasingly warn that mobilization reforms may require difficult and unpopular decisions as the country seeks to sustain its defense against Russia's invasion.