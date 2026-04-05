Two draft officers injured in stabbing during papers check in Vinnytsia

Two enlistment officers in the city of Vinnytsia have been injured in a knife attack during a procedural document check, the Vinnytsia Oblast Regional Recruitment Center reported on April 4.

The officers were conducting document checks, in coordination with the National Police, upon stopping the unidentified suspect who is alleged to have "been in violation of military registration since 2025," the recruitment center said in a Facebook post.

Following the stop, the suspect "inflicted several stab wounds" to the officers, officials said.

As a result of the stabbing, one officer is listed as being in "moderate condition" while recovering in an intensive care unit, while another officer is described as being in stable condition.

No arrests were reported and the full details of the incident were not immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the details surrounding the incident. A police investigation into the stabbings is ongoing, officials said.

As the situation on the front line continues remains difficult for Ukraine, mobilization has become one of the main sources of internal tension in Ukrainian society.

The incident comes just two days after a Lviv customs inspector fatally stabbed an enlistment officer in the neck. The suspect in the case claimed enlistment officers allegedly ran at him and his brother, physically assaulted them, and used pepper spray — claims that have not yet been tested in court.

As Ukraine steps up its mobilization efforts, draft offices are often accused of forced conscription without compliance with fundamental civil rights and ill-treatment of conscripts.

Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, told parliament on Feb. 9 that he had received 6,127 complaints in 2025 over possible violations committed by enlistment officers. The number of complaints is nearly twice as high as in 2024, when the ombudsman received 3,312 appeals. In 2023, 514 people filed similar complaints, compared with just 18 in 2022.

Reports of recruitment officers forcibly detaining men on the streets — also widely spread by Russian disinformation — have become more common as Ukraine faces manpower shortages and fewer volunteers, particularly for front-line infantry roles.

Since the introduction of martial law and full-scale mobilization following Russia's invasion, men aged 25 to 60 are eligible for the draft.







