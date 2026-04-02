Lviv customs inspector to remain in custody without bail after killing enlistment officer

Editor's note: The story was updated with the latest developments following the first court hearing in the April 2 murder of an enlistment officer in Lviv.

A Lviv customs inspector will remain in custody without bail after fatally stabbing an enlistment officer in the neck on April 2, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

Andrii Trush, 34, was arrested in Lviv the same day he killed 52-year-old enlistment officer Oleh Avdieiev. The suspect faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

During the trial, Trush said he has "little" recollection of the circumstances surrounding the crime. According to the suspect, enlistment officers allegedly ran at him and his brother, physically assaulted them, and used pepper spray, Suspilne reported from the courtroom.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in Ukrainian society over mobilization efforts, which remain critical as Ukraine seeks to sustain its forces against Russia's significantly larger army.

The police received a report of the attack on a service member at around 2:15 p.m. local time on April 2. The victim later died in the hospital from the injuries.

"Anyone who kills a soldier — whether on the front lines or in the rear — is acting against Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said in response to the incident.

"The killer will face inevitable punishment. This is the only acceptable stance."

The Defense Ministry added that Ukraine's mobilization system requires changes, which will be implemented "in the near future."

Since the introduction of martial law and full-scale mobilization following Russia's invasion, men aged 25 to 60 are eligible for the draft.

Reports of recruitment officers forcibly detaining men on the streets — also widely spread by Russian disinformation — have become more common as Ukraine faces manpower shortages and fewer volunteers, particularly for front-line infantry roles.

This practice has contributed to growing tensions and, in some cases, violent attacks against recruitment officers, many of whom are soldiers reassigned from combat duty due to injuries.