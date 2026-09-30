US imposes sanctions against Russian companies tied to Iran weapons procurement

The United States implemented sanctions on Sept. 29 against several individuals and entities, including two Russian companies, associated with the procurement of Iranian weapons, the Treasury and State departments announced.

The measures target 13 individuals and entities in Russia, Hong Kong, China, and Pakistan as the United States continues to exert economic pressure on Tehran under "Operation Economic Outcast" amid its months-long war with Iran.

Among the Russian entities sanctioned are MG-Flot LLC, whose vessels transport weapons for Russia's Defense Ministry, and Russian aircraft manufacturer JSC Experimental Design ⁠Bureau Named After A.S. Yakovlev, according to Reuters.

Previous media reports have found that Russia has supplied Iran with drone components and ammunition in its war with the U.S., and Moscow has also reportedly helped Tehran to target U.S. bases.

Tehran and Moscow have increasingly strengthened relations since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the first year of Russia's war, Iran supplied Russia with Shahed drones to be used extensively against military and civilian targets alike. In return, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 1 he would keep supporting Iran and supply it with "necessary goods," as it fights against the U.S. over the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Iran in February, a conflict that has continued on and off since then, and severely reduced global oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid a tense relationship between Kyiv and Tehran over Iran's support of Russia, Kyiv launched strikes on an Iranian vessel transporting military cargo in the Caspian Sea as recently as July.

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