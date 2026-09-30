UkraineThe Kyiv Independent Live in London: October 2United Kingdom

Days until event:

02days
13hours
10minutes
56seconds
Get your ticket
KI logo
Politics

US imposes sanctions against Russian companies tied to Iran weapons procurement

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
US imposes sanctions against Russian companies tied to Iran weapons procurement
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) sign a strategic partnership treaty following talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Jan. 17, 2025. (Evgenia Novozhenina / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

The United States implemented sanctions on Sept. 29 against several individuals and entities, including two Russian companies, associated with the procurement of Iranian weapons, the Treasury and State departments announced.

The measures target 13 individuals and entities in Russia, Hong Kong, China, and Pakistan as the United States continues to exert economic pressure on Tehran under "Operation Economic Outcast" amid its months-long war with Iran.

Among the Russian entities sanctioned are MG-Flot LLC, whose vessels transport weapons for Russia's Defense Ministry, and Russian aircraft manufacturer JSC Experimental Design ⁠Bureau Named After A.S. Yakovlev, according to Reuters.

Previous media reports have found that Russia has supplied Iran with drone components and ammunition in its war with the U.S., and Moscow has also reportedly helped Tehran to target U.S. bases.

Tehran and Moscow have increasingly strengthened relations since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the first year of Russia's war, Iran supplied Russia with Shahed drones to be used extensively against military and civilian targets alike. In return, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 1 he would keep supporting Iran and supply it with "necessary goods," as it fights against the U.S. over the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Iran in February, a conflict that has continued on and off since then, and severely reduced global oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid a tense relationship between Kyiv and Tehran over Iran's support of Russia, Kyiv launched strikes on an Iranian vessel transporting military cargo in the Caspian Sea as recently as July.

read also

Foreign Minister Sybiha says he spoke with Iran about easing tensions with Ukraine






Iranian militaryIranRussiaSanctionsUS sanctionsSanctions against Russia
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 30
Tuesday, September 29
Lukashenko urges US to join Russia-Belarus fertilizer plant project.

"We should make an offer to the Americans. They want fertilizers, including nitrogen fertilizers, so please, let's build it together, using your (U.S.) ​technology," Lukashenko said in a conversation with Aleksey Russkikh, governor of Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast, in Minsk.

Show More

Editors' Picks