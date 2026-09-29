Ukraine receives air defense missiles for NASAMS systems, Zelensky says amid shortage

Ukraine received a new delivery of missiles for NASAMS air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sept. 29, as the country faces a shortage.

The package of missiles for the NASAMS system was delivered the day prior, he said in his evening address, adding that Ukraine is working with allies to receive missiles for Patriot air defense systems as well.

Russian attacks have repeatedly targeted cities across Ukraine as strikes expand to constant attacks day after day, prompting renewed calls to urgently supply more air defense missiles.

On Sept. 24, Zelensky said that Ukraine made a "very important" agreement on an upcoming package of missiles for U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems.

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In recent days, Russian attacks have killed and injured civilians in Ukraine's capital/

Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a Russian strike on the Stolichny food market just outside of Kyiv on Sept. 27, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The strike caused a fire at the wholesale food market.

Russia launched another drone attack against the capital on the night of Sept. 26-27, killing one and injuring at least four people, authorities said.