Foreign Minister Sybiha says he spoke with Iran about easing tensions with Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that he discussed preventing escalation between Ukraine and Iran with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sept. 23.

"Our conversation focused on mutual steps to prevent further aggravation of tensions between our countries," Sybiha wrote on X. "We agreed to keep existing channels of communication open."

The diplomats met on the sidelines of the 81st U.N. General Assembly in New York City, where Sybiha has been working to garner more support for Ukraine and more pressure on Russia from the international community.

"We also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and Europe, as well as various tracks of ongoing peace efforts," Sybiha said. "I reiterated Ukraine's position in support of a sooner restoration of peace and stability in both our regions."

Sybiha said that the conversation was a follow-up to the "frank conversation" he previously held with Araghchi in July after Ukraine struck a vessel transporting military cargo between Russia and Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry claimed the strike targeted a commercial vessel, killing one sailor and injuring another, describing the move as an act of aggression. Sybiha reiterated that Russia holds "full responsibility" for its war against Ukraine and all associated casualties.

Throughout Russia's war on Ukraine, Moscow has found a steadfast ally in Tehran. Iranian Shahed drones have consistently been used by Russian forces to pound Ukraine's military, cities, and infrastructure over the past four years.

In return, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 1 he would keep supporting Iran and supply it with "necessary goods," as it fights against the U.S. over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even in challenging circumstances," said Sybiha.