Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv disrupts electricity, injures 2 as multi-day Russian attacks on capital continue

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kyiv overnight on Sept. 30 as ballistic missile explosions rocked Ukraine's capital and disrupted electricity in parts of the city, according to Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that at least two people have been injured in the attack.

The latest strikes come amid a multi-day attack by Russian forces on the Ukrainian capital.

Over a dozen explosions rocked the city shortly before 3 a.m. local time, journalists on the ground said. The explosions came minutes after Ukraine's Air Force warned ballistic missiles were headed towards the city, as sounds of air defense fire were heard throughout the city. Additional explosions were later heard around 3:40 a.m. local time.

Klitschko said emergency crews are responding to a fire in a residential area in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

A power outage was also reported by journalists on the ground in the city's Pechersk district.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The latest strikes came as Russia intensifies its attacks on Kyiv since August, relentlessly launching drone attacks, even in daytime, to exhaust the Ukrainian air defense. Recently, Russia has shifted tactics to target the Ukrainian capital with hours-long drone attacks.

Overnight on Sept. 29, multiple missiles and drones struck Kyiv, wounding one person, the State Emergency Service said.