Trump says he'll 'ask Putin' about Russia helping Iran target US bases in Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on July 27 that he'd speak directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin about reports that Russia is helping Iran target U.S. assets in the Middle East.

Trump was questioned about the reports shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 25 that Moscow has been providing Tehran satellite imagery of U.S. and Gulf military installations throughout the U.S. war against Iran. Zelensky said Kyiv had observed "clear correlation between Russia's satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes."

During a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on July 27, Trump was asked about Zelensky's allegations and what the U.S. planned to do about it.

"We'll find out if that's true," Trump said. "I'll ask Putin about it. We'll find out."

Trump then said that even if Russia were helping Iran attack U.S. facilities, such assistance likely made a negligible impact. He referenced the U.S. invasion of Venezuela, where Russian-supplied air defense systems failed to stop the American attack.

"It hasn't had much impact because we've knocked the hell out of (Iran)," Trump said. "Look, you know, (Russia) gave Venezuela a lot of equipment. Venezuela had all Russian equipment. How did that work out? Not too good."

Trump repeated his standard line when confronted with reports that Moscow is helping Iran attack U.S. military targets: He said he doubted Russia was providing such support to Iran, while reiterating that any possible support was not helping Iran defeat the U.S.

"I don't think I don't think they've been doing it. Certainly not at a high level, and if they have, it has been very unimpactful," Trump said.

Russia has allegedly provided intelligence and weapons to Iran since the launch of the U.S.-Israeli war, though the White House has consistently downplayed the significance of Russia's role. In March, Trump acknowledged that Russia might be helping Iran "a little bit."

U.S. General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed in an April 30 congressional hearing that Russia is supporting Iran in the current war with the United States. He declined to provide details regarding Russia's assistance during the public hearing.

read also Ukraine strikes Iranian vessel used for military cargo transport in Caspian Sea

Since launching the war against Iran alongside Israel in late February, Trump has appeared to lose interest in ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He has railed against European allies for not joining his operation, but has not shown the same ire towards Russia, Iran's active ally.

The U.S. Treasury even offered temporary sanctions relief to Russia after attacking Iran, due to the global disruptions in energy markets brought on by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Russia and Iran have continued to deepen their military cooperation throughout Moscow's war against Ukraine, with Tehran supplying drones and other equipment used by Russian forces. Russia has also reportedly shipped weapons to Iran amid the war with the U.S. and Israel.

Zelensky commented on Russia sharing satellite images with Iran on the same day that Ukrainian forces struck an Iranian vessel transporting military cargo between Iran and Russia in the Caspian Sea. Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said that the vessel, which was operating in violation of international sanctions, shipped military cargo between the two countries..

Zelensky is also reportedly scheduled to meet with Trump in next week in Washington, where the leaders hope to renew a diplomatic push for a peace deal with Russia.