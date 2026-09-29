Russian military units allegedly involved in Oleshky humanitarian crisis identified

Ukrainian investigative outlet Slidstvo.Info has identified two Russian military units whose personnel have been present in or around occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, and whose commanders may be linked to the humanitarian crisis in the city, the outlet reported on Sept. 29.

Oleshky has been under Russian occupation since the early days of the full-scale invasion. Residents face severe shortages of food, water, and electricity, while only a small number of residents have managed to evacuate.

Around 2,000 people, including nearly 50 children, remain in the city, according to the Foreign Ministry.

While Russian troops occupy Oleshky and the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military controls the western bank. Russian troops use towns and villages on the eastern bank to launch attacks across the river, including on the liberated city of Kherson.

The first unit identified by Slidstvo.Info is the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which is currently deployed in the Kherson direction as part of Russia's Dnieper grouping.

The brigade was formed in occupied Crimea in 2014 from Ukrainian servicemen who joined Russia after the occupation of the peninsula. According to the outlet, it was previously commanded by Colonel Oleg Aleksandrov and is currently commanded by Konstantin Kochetkov.

The second unit is the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment of Russia's 98th Guards Airborne Division. Slidstvo.Info identified its servicemen in the Oleshky area. The regiment has fought in Kyiv Oblast, the Svatove-Kreminna and Bakhmut directions, and around Chasiv Yar since the start of the full-scale war.

It is currently deployed in the Kherson direction. Its commander since August 2025 has been 40-year-old Colonel Oleg Morozov, known by the callsign "Kholod" (From Russian "Cold").

Russian forces have placed guns, mortars, and mines in and around residential neighborhoods due to the city's proximity to Ukrainian-controlled territory, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, told the Kyiv Independent.

Tolokonnikov said Russia shields its positions from Ukrainian strikes through the continued presence of civilians.

"Oleshky and its people are necessary for Russian troops so that Ukrainian troops cannot actively attack them in these settlements," he said.

Russian forces are preventing Ukraine and international humanitarian organizations from accessing the occupied territories to provide aid.

On Sept. 25, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, raised concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in Oleshky. O'Flaherty said international humanitarian law requires occupying authorities to ensure civilians have access to food and medical supplies and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Sept. 27, Ukrainian forces delivered around four tons of food to Oleshky residents, distributing supplies to 100 locations across the city with the help of drones, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration head said.

Some Oleshky residents confirmed that they found the packages, according to messages sent to Oleshky evacuation volunteer Kseniia Arkhipova.