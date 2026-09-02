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Russia pledges support to Iran amid war with US

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by Chris Powers
Russia pledges support to Iran amid war with US
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on Sept. 1, 2026. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Sputnik Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he would keep supporting Iran and supply it with "necessary goods," as it fights against the U.S. over the Strait of Hormuz, during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 1.

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Iran in February, a conflict that has continued on and off since then, and severely reduced global oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"During this difficult time, we are trying to provide you with the assistance you need," Putin told Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sept. 1.

"We have discussed this with you and are supplying you with the necessary goods," Putin said.

Media reports have found that Russia is supplying Iran with drone components and ammunition in its war with the U.S., and Moscow has also reportedly helped Tehran to target U.S. bases.

In the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Iran supplied Russia with Shahed drones to be used extensively against military and civilian targets alike.

Ukraine and Iran have maintained a tense relationship ever since, with Kyiv striking an Iranian vessel transporting military cargo in the Caspian Sea as recently as July.

The leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting signed off on a joint statement criticizing "unilateral coercive measures" that could have "a negative impact on the global economy," understood to refer to Western sanctions against Iran and Russia.

Along with Russia and Iran, the meeting was attended by Belarus, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and India.

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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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Russia pledges support to Iran amid war with US