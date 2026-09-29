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3 children injured as Russia strikes Sumy school with glide bombs

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by Francis Farrell
3 children injured as Russia strikes Sumy school with glide bombs
Damage to a school in Sumy after a deadly Russian glide bomb strike on Sept. 29, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

Russian forces struck the northeastern city of Sumy on Sept. 29 with four glide bombs, killing two civilians and injuring three children sheltering in a school, regional authorities said.

The two people were killed in their homes in a low-density residential area, Sumy Oblast governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on social media.

The school's pupils were in the building's shelter at the time of the attack, the governor added.

"Russian terrorists are just complete bastards," President Zelensky wrote in reaction to the attack.

"To strike children, schools, ordinary houses like that. America, Europe, all our partners should not forget that Russia will not stop this madness without real pressure."

Located near the Russian border and only 25 kilometers from the front line, Sumy is targeted regularly by Russian drones and glide bombs.

The situation worsened significantly over spring 2025, when Russian forces mounted a major offensive across the border in an attempt to approach the city.

Though the offensive was stabilized, Russian forces gradually escalated their targeting of the city at range.

As inthe case for other front-line regional capitals, such as Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv. the inaccurate but destructive glide bomb a weapon of choice,

On the morning of Sept. 28, Russian forces struck the Saltivka residential neighborhood in Kharkiv with glide bombs, injuring 48 people including 12 children.

Rescue operations lasted over a day, concluding in the afternoon on Sept. 29, with 32 people pulled from the rubble, the State Emergency Service said.

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Russian attackCivilian casualtiesSumy OblastGlide BombKharkiv Oblast
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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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