Ukraine, over 50 allies sign pledge on return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

TORONTO, Canada — Fifty countries and four other organizations signed a pledge on Sept. 29 calling for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), unlawfully detained civilians, and children abducted by Russia.

The pledge condemned Russia's forced militarization of Ukrainian children living in Russian-occupied territory as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

"We also express concern about the militarization of children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. These actions have serious negative consequences for their identity, well-being, family unity, human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Toronto Pledge says.

Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Japan, and the United Kingdom are among the signatories alongside organizations including the Council of Europe and the European Union.

Norwegian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Eivind Vad Petersson noted that Russia's treatment of Ukrainians is a systemic issue that must receive a systemic response.

"With the treatment of Ukrainian children, of POWs and detained civilians within the Russian Federation, there is actually a rather limited amount of coincidence involved. It is a systemic challenge," he said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said that new technology and methods, including artificial intelligence and working with third countries as intermediaries, must be utilized as "gaps remain" in efforts to return Ukrainians home.

"The safe return of every child requires sustained international cooperation, and the support provided after return must be strong enough to give every child a genuine opportunity to recover," Council of Europe Special Envoy on the Situation of Ukrainian children, Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, said.

"I'm honored to be in this position, I'm honored to support Ukraine, and I'm honored to be able to call these people my friends," she added.