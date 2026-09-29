Lukashenko urges US to join Russia-Belarus fertilizer plant project.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko suggested on Sept. 29 that the U.S. should get involved in a nitrogen fertilizer plant project in Belarus jointly with Russian state gas giant Gazprom, the Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported.

"We should make an offer to the Americans. They want fertilizers, including nitrogen fertilizers, so please, let's build it together, using your (U.S.) ​technology," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Aleksey Russkikh, governor of Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast, in Minsk.

"If not, we will build it with Gazprom and the Russians and sell the finished product," Lukashenko added.

Lukashenko said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had already selected a site for the fertilizer plant's construction.

Despite being the Kremlin's closest ally, Belarus has been steadily moving towards improving its relations with Washington after years of Western sanctions.

Earlier in September, U.S. envoy John Coale traveled to Minsk for his first visit in six months. The visit aimed to secure the release of more political prisoners in exchange for easing sanctions, reopening embassies, and a possible agreement to purchase potash fertilizer.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 21 that he is planning a "massive deal with respect to the purchase of potash from Belarus."

But his hopes were dampened the following day when Lukashenko revealed that "we (Belarus) simply do not have those volumes." Trump wants to buy fertilizer from Belarus at a lower price, seeing it as a more advantageous option than buying from Canada.









