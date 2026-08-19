Russia supplying Iran with drone components, ammunition amid war with US, NBC reports

Russia is supplying Iran with ammunition, drone components, and TNT via the Caspian Sea, NBC News reported Aug. 17, citing a European government document.

Over two dozen ships travelled via shipping routes in the sea to replenish Tehran's stockpiles amid U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, the document, which was verified by an unnamed Western official, read.

As Moscow and the Middle Eastern country continue cooperation, Ukrainian forces on July 25 struck an Iranian ship transporting military cargo between Iran and Russia in the Caspian Sea, Ukraine's security service (SBU) said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry claimed the strike targeted a commercial vessel, killing one sailor and injuring another, describing the move as "an act of aggression that could further inflame and expand the flames of war."

Afterwards, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a "frank conversation" with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on July 28 following condemnation from Tehran.

As the Kremlin continues to face isolation for its war against Ukraine, Moscow and Iran have deepened cooperation. Tehran has supplied Russia with military equipment and drones.

Hundreds of Russian Shahed-type drones, originally designed by Iran, regularly target Ukrainian civilians in Russian attacks.