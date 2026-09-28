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Over 70% of Ukrainians hold Zelensky responsible for corruption among his allies, poll shows

2 min read
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by Kateryna Denisova
Over 70% of Ukrainians hold Zelensky responsible for corruption among his allies, poll shows
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference during the Carpathian 8 Summit in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 18, 2026. (Yurii Rylchuk/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Around 72% of Ukrainians believe President Volodymyr Zelensky bears personal political responsibility for corruption among his associates, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on Sept. 28.

Another 25% said Zelensky does not bear such responsibility, while 3% were undecided, the survey showed.

Over the past year, Ukraine's government has been hit by several major corruption scandals uncovered by anti-corruption agencies, involving Zelensky's allies, senior officials from the Presient's Office, and ministers.

The latest investigation involved the Prosecutor General’s Office. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) searched then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's office and charged a senior prosecutor described as his “confidant” as part of a probe into an alleged scam call center protection racket.

The poll found that 72% of Ukrainians believe the level of corruption has increased since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Only 6% said it has decreased, while the rest said it has remained unchanged or were undecided.

According to KIIS, dissatisfaction with the government over corruption and/or incompetence was mentioned slightly more often than the war and related factors.

When asked what concerns them most, 50% of respondents named corruption, making it the most common answer. Another 40% cited Russia's mass missile and drone attacks, 30% cited "incompetence of government," and 21% pointed to the "situation at the front."

The survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,002 adults across all regions of Ukraine except for areas under Russian occupation, between Sept. 12 and 21.

In April, the poll showed 54% of Ukrainians said corruption was a bigger threat to Ukraine than Russia's war, which was cited by 39%.

Earlier this year, however, 65% of respondents identified the war and related challenges as Ukraine's biggest challenge, compared with 29% who named corruption, according to KIIS.

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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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