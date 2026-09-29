Putin signs latest decree increasing Russian military staff in wake of monster military budget, looming mobilization

Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree raising the total personnel of Russia's armed forces on paper to 2,441,630, Russian state media reported on Sept. 28, citing the state legal acts website.

The decision comes as Russian forces struggle to advance on the front line in Ukraine, though a huge military budget for 2027, rumors of imminent mobilization, and increased "hybrid" aggression in Europe all point to Moscow's conviction to ramp up its military might.

Compared to the most recent figure from July 2026, the decree increases total staff by only around 15,500, but is the fourth such incremental raise announced this year.

The total number is to include 1,550,500 active "service members," the decree said.

Russia's commitment to its war in Ukraine was on display on Sept. 29 as Reuters reported that Moscow was further increasing defense spending to a record 17.1 trillion rubles ($202.58 billion) on its military in 2027, an increase of around 27% over the previously budgeted amount.

While Russia still manages to recruit tens of thousands of contract soldiers for its war per month, the figure is on a slow downward trend, while the current pace of attack has brought in fewer and fewer territorial gains.

As a result, Kyiv has projected that Moscow will launch a "peripheral" forced mobilization of around 300,000 personnel in 2026 and 2027 each.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sept. 28 that Moscow has already begun mobilizing troops following Russian parliamentary elections.

"Today, reported on the measures that Russia is planning in the future," Zelensky said. "In fact, the Russians have already begun additional mobilization - they are increasing the number of people they are recruiting using various methods."