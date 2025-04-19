The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Europe, Russia, Ceasefire, security guarantees
Edit post

US has preliminary plan to monitor ceasefire in Ukraine, WSJ reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 19, 2025 6:38 AM 2 min read
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) next to U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff before a meeting in Paris on April 17, 2025. (Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. shared a draft concept for monitoring a potential ceasefire in Ukraine with European and Ukrainian officials in Paris, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on April 18, citing an unnamed Western official.

The draft concept was reportedly shared during meetings in Paris on April 17, where European, Ukrainian, and U.S. officials gathered to discuss a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to an official that spoke to the WSJ, the U.S. indicated that it has developed a draft concept for how a comprehensive ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia might be monitored if one can be achieved.

The official did not share details on the content of the draft.

Members of the France and U.K.-led "coalition of the willing" have urged the U.S. to back European assurance forces with additional security guarantees in order to effectively deter further Russian aggression after a ceasefire. Thus far, the U.S. has not offered any such guarantees, and until the Paris talks had largely shut Europe out of ceasefire negotiations with Russia and Ukraine.

Participants in the talks included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine was represented by Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

While the details of the monitoring plan were not disclosed, Yermak described the meetings as "very substantive." Meanwhile, Rubio acknowledged the issue of security guarantees had been discussed, but did not want to speak publicly about any proposals.

European, Ukrainian, and U.S. officials will meet in London next week to continue the discussions.

Kremlin spokesman claims ‘progress’ in peace talks but says energy ceasefire period has expired
“There are already some developments, but, of course, there are still many complicated discussions ahead,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

6:54 PM

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
6:21 PM
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.