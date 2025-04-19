US has preliminary plan to monitor ceasefire in Ukraine, WSJ reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. shared a draft concept for monitoring a potential ceasefire in Ukraine with European and Ukrainian officials in Paris, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on April 18, citing an unnamed Western official.

The draft concept was reportedly shared during meetings in Paris on April 17, where European, Ukrainian, and U.S. officials gathered to discuss a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to an official that spoke to the WSJ, the U.S. indicated that it has developed a draft concept for how a comprehensive ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia might be monitored if one can be achieved.

The official did not share details on the content of the draft.

Members of the France and U.K.-led "coalition of the willing" have urged the U.S. to back European assurance forces with additional security guarantees in order to effectively deter further Russian aggression after a ceasefire. Thus far, the U.S. has not offered any such guarantees, and until the Paris talks had largely shut Europe out of ceasefire negotiations with Russia and Ukraine.

Participants in the talks included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine was represented by Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

While the details of the monitoring plan were not disclosed, Yermak described the meetings as "very substantive." Meanwhile, Rubio acknowledged the issue of security guarantees had been discussed, but did not want to speak publicly about any proposals.

European, Ukrainian, and U.S. officials will meet in London next week to continue the discussions.