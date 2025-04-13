The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, European Union, Sanctions against Russia
EU foreign ministers to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, new sanctions against Russia, media reports

by Olena Goncharova April 14, 2025 2:37 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian flags being put up beside EU flags at the start of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
European Union foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on April 14 to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including the "coalition of the willing" initiative to potentially deploy a monitoring mission in Ukraine, a senior EU official told European Pravda on condition of anonymity.

They will also address preparations for the EU’s 17th package of sanctions against Russia:  "The European Union supports continued pressure on Russia, and therefore the 17th sanctions package and other means of pressure will be part of the conversation at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting," the official said.

The agenda also includes the status of Ukraine’s EU accession talks, particularly in light of Hungary’s blocking of the opening of negotiation clusters.

Ministers will consider European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas' proposal to increase military support for Ukraine, including an initiative to supply two million rounds of ammunition worth 5 billion euros. "I think on Monday we will see how the commitments on this expand," the official reportedly added.

Ministers will also discuss the "coalition of the willing" initiative, led by France and the United Kingdom, to deploy a future monitoring mission in Ukraine after a potential ceasefire. The mission would be tasked with verifying compliance and ensuring Ukraine’s security guarantees “to establish a lasting and just peace for Ukraine,” the official said.

Author: Olena Goncharova

