The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Dmitry Peskov, United States, Ceasefire
Edit post

Kremlin spokesman claims 'progress' in peace talks but says energy ceasefire period has expired

by Kateryna Denisova April 18, 2025 8:25 PM 2 min read
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual special televised question-and-answer session in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 18 that there had been progress in peace talks but added that the one-month period for a ban on energy infrastructure strikes had expired.

He did not elaborate on whether Russia is planning to resume attacks on energy facilities or extend the ban.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the U.S. would cease its attempts to broker a deal if no breakthrough were achieved soon. Speaking after the Paris meetings, he said U.S. President Donald Trump remains interested in a resolution but has "other priorities" if the Kremlin refuses to engage.

"We believe that certain progress can, in fact, already be acknowledged," Peskov said. "There are already some developments, but, of course, there are still many complicated discussions ahead," Peskov said.

He cited a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities as a sign of progress, falsely claiming that Russia had complied with it and accusing Ukraine of violating the agreement.

Russia first mentioned that it was ready to stop strikes on infrastructure facilities for one month on Feb. 18. Ukraine agreed to the proposal following talks with the U.S. in Riyadh on March 25.

Since then, Moscow has violated the ceasefire more than 30 times, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on April 16.

Peskov added, however, that the one-month period for the energy infrastructure ceasefire had expired.

"The one-month period has indeed expired," he said. "At the moment, there have been no other instructions from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Russia Vladimir Putin."

The White House has grown increasingly frustrated with the delayed peace process, as Trump has chastised both Ukraine and Russia for failing to reach a deal.

Trump has also repeatedly laid the blame for the war on President Volodymyr Zelensky and former U.S. President Joe Biden, calling Russia's invasion "Biden's war," parroting Russian propaganda narratives.

Kyiv supported an unconditional ceasefire during talks with the U.S. in Jeddah on March 11 but also stressed that a comprehensive peace deal must include security guarantees — a commitment that Trump has been reluctant to make.

Moscow has rejected the ceasefire proposal, demanding conditions that undermine Ukraine's defense capabilities, including a full halt on Western military aid.

US proposes leaving occupied areas under Russian control, easing sanctions, Bloomberg reports
One of the officials told Bloomberg that the U.S. plans, which require further discussion with Kyiv, would not be a final settlement and that European allies would not recognize the occupied territories as Russian.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

6:54 PM

Mariupol defender appointed commander of Azov Brigade amid military reform.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, Hrishenkov defended Mariupol, where he was injured. After 86 days of defending the encircled city under heavy Russian bombardment, he and about 2,500 other fighters left the Azovstal steel plant after Ukrainian commanders ordered the defending garrison to lay down their arms.
6:21 PM
Video

4 days of hunting Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent four days following an air defense unit guarding the skies over a region in eastern Ukraine, seeing how they live, work, and save civilians from the dozens of Russian drones flying toward Ukrainian cities each night.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.