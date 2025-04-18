Kremlin spokesman claims 'progress' in peace talks but says energy ceasefire period has expired

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 18 that there had been progress in peace talks but added that the one-month period for a ban on energy infrastructure strikes had expired.

He did not elaborate on whether Russia is planning to resume attacks on energy facilities or extend the ban.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the U.S. would cease its attempts to broker a deal if no breakthrough were achieved soon. Speaking after the Paris meetings, he said U.S. President Donald Trump remains interested in a resolution but has "other priorities" if the Kremlin refuses to engage.

"We believe that certain progress can, in fact, already be acknowledged," Peskov said. "There are already some developments, but, of course, there are still many complicated discussions ahead," Peskov said.

He cited a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities as a sign of progress, falsely claiming that Russia had complied with it and accusing Ukraine of violating the agreement.

Russia first mentioned that it was ready to stop strikes on infrastructure facilities for one month on Feb. 18. Ukraine agreed to the proposal following talks with the U.S. in Riyadh on March 25.

Since then, Moscow has violated the ceasefire more than 30 times, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on April 16.

Peskov added, however, that the one-month period for the energy infrastructure ceasefire had expired.

"The one-month period has indeed expired," he said. "At the moment, there have been no other instructions from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Russia Vladimir Putin."

The White House has grown increasingly frustrated with the delayed peace process, as Trump has chastised both Ukraine and Russia for failing to reach a deal.

Trump has also repeatedly laid the blame for the war on President Volodymyr Zelensky and former U.S. President Joe Biden, calling Russia's invasion "Biden's war," parroting Russian propaganda narratives.

Kyiv supported an unconditional ceasefire during talks with the U.S. in Jeddah on March 11 but also stressed that a comprehensive peace deal must include security guarantees — a commitment that Trump has been reluctant to make.

Moscow has rejected the ceasefire proposal, demanding conditions that undermine Ukraine's defense capabilities, including a full halt on Western military aid.