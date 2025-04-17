Top Ukrainian officials arrive in Paris for talks with European, US officials

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov arrived in Paris on April 17 to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and meet visiting U.S. officials.

"As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of countries from the coalition of the willing and able to guarantee security — including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom," Yermak said on X.

The British- and French-led coalition of the willing, involving some 30 countries, was launched in March to provide security guarantees for Ukraine in case of a ceasefire. Six members of the coalition are reportedly ready to deploy their troops on the ground to monitor the truce.

"Meetings are also scheduled with representatives of the United States currently present in France," Yermak said.

France is hosting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who arrived in the country to "advance President (Donald) Trump’s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war," the U.S. State Department said.

Kyiv and its European partners have been working to secure stronger security commitments from the U.S. to help deter any future Russian aggression. As Washington ruled out contributing its troops to the planned "reassurance force" in Ukraine, London seeks to sway Trump toward providing at least intelligence or airpower support — so far without success.