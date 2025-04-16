The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, United States, France, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Emmanuel Macron
Edit post

Rubio, Witkoff to reportedly travel to France this week for talks on Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 16, 2025 10:35 AM 2 min read
Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East, left, and Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, right, in the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz / Bloomberg via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are set to travel to Paris later this week for talks on Ukraine and broader transatlantic coordination, Politico reported on April 16, citing two undisclosed official sources.

Witkoff is expected to meet directly with French President Emmanuel Macron, while Rubio will hold separate discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. After the meetings, Rubio is scheduled to depart for Africa.

The visit comes on the heels of Witkoff's April 11 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. The talks reportedly focused on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, with Witkoff later describing the discussion as "compelling."

Speaking to Fox News on April 14, Witkoff said the two sides explored a possible deal centered on the status of "so-called five territories."

Though Witkoff did not name the territories directly, he appeared to refer to Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Moscow declared the annexation of the latter four regions in 2022.

"This peace deal is about these so-called five territories," Witkoff said. "But there's so much more to it. I think we might be on the verge of something that would be very important for the world at large."

France is leading the European push for stronger security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of a so-called "reassurance force" if hostilities are paused.

Macron has publicly backed the idea of sending European troops to Ukraine — not for combat, but to help train forces, rebuild infrastructure, and reinforce stability along the Dnipro River, far from the front line.

The reassurance force, first proposed by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in early March, is backed by a "coalition of the willing" involving some 30 countries, six of which voiced readiness to commit thier troops.

Ukraine-US talks on minerals deal going ‘in a positive mood,’ Zelensky says
“When the teams are ready, they will present what they have worked out. So far, both sides have ended the meetings in a positive mood,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

7:08 PM
Video

Deadliest Russian attack on Sumy leaves residents in shock.

On April 13, Russia launched a brutal double-tap attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. Two ballistic missiles rocked the city center on Palm Sunday, killing at least 35 people — including two children — and shocking Ukraine and the world. The Kyiv Independent visited Sumy the day after the attack.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.