US, Europe urge Zelensky to commit to Istanbul peace talks whether or not Putin shows up, WP reports

U.S. and European officials persuaded President Volodymyr Zelensky to represent Ukraine at upcoming peace talks in Istanbul despite Russia's evasiveness about who it would send, the Washington Post (WP) reported on May 14, citing unnamed officials.

The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since 2022 are set to take place in Istanbul on May 15, following an invitation Russian President Vladimir Putin issued in lieu of agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire. While Zelensky immediately agreed to attend, the Kremlin waited until late at night on May 14 to reveal its delegation — and Putin was not on the list.

As Russia withheld details about its participation in the talks, Zelensky was prepared to cancel Ukraine's participation, diplomats told the WP on the condition of anonymity.

"Zelensky didn't see the point in going at all," one diplomat said.

European and U.S. officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly convinced Zelensky that attending the peace talks would reflect positively on Kyiv. He argued that if Ukraine attended the talks and Russia didn't, the Kremlin would appear to be unserious about a peace deal. If both sides showed up, there could be an opportunity to make a meaningful ceasefire agreement.

Moscow announced late on May 14 that their delegation would be headed by presidential advisor Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator who headed the failed talks in 2022. The other delegates are Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Military Intelligence Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Putin, notably, will not attend the talks.

Shortly before the Kremlin announced the delegation, Zelensky said Ukraine would determine its next steps based on the Russian delegate list.

"I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, and then I will decide which steps Ukraine should take. So far, the signals from them in the media are unconvincing," he said.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has already arrived in Turkey ahead of the talks. He reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to the talks in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in the port city of Antalya.

Rubio, Witkoff, and Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will join the peace talks, though U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend.

Uncertainty around the Istanbul talks has also undermined efforts to coordinate sanctions against Russia, officials told the WP.

Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland initially threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Moscow if they did not accept their call for an unconditional ceasefire. Trump said that the U.S. would join those sanctions, but when Putin refused to accept the ceasefire and instead called for direct talks, Trump urged Ukraine to participate in the negotiations.

"There has been coordination with the Americans on sanctions, and there have been good signals. But in the end, it depends on the flavor of the day," a European official said.