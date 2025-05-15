Trump will skip Ukraine-Russia peace talks as Putin evades negotiations, US official says

U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held on May 15, an unnamed U.S. official said.
The Kremlin unveiled its delegation for Ukraine-Russia peace talks in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 14.
"I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, and then I will decide which steps Ukraine should take. So far, the signals from them in the media are unconvincing," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
If confirmed, the decision would mark the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion that President Volodymyr Zelensky is absent, either physically or virtually, from a NATO summit.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
Earlier reporting from the Washington Post cited a former Russian official who claimed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, would represent Moscow in the talks.
U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held on May 15, Reuters reported on May 14, citing an unnamed U.S. official.
Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, will reportedly travel to Istanbul for the planned peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Trump to join the negotiations in Turkey.
Trump will not attend the peace talks, as Russian President Vladimir Putin skips the negotiations, the U.S. official said after Russia unveiled who will be a part of its delegation.
The Kremlin announced that their delegation would be headed by presidential advisor and propaganda architect, Vladimir Medinsky.
The Russian delegation will also consist of Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Director of Russian Military Intelligence Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
The delegation is notably void of the Kremlin's top politicians, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Following Putin's calls for direct peace talks, Zelensky on May 11 said he will attend the negotiations and invited Putin to meet him in Turkey.
In his address, Zelensky called for Trump to attend the peace talks.
"(W)e also hear that President Trump is considering attending the meeting in Turkey. That could become the strongest argument," he said.
Trump has said that the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war.