Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Thursday, May 15
Show More
News Feed

Trump will skip Ukraine-Russia peace talks as Putin evades negotiations, US official says

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Trump will skip Ukraine-Russia peace talks as Putin evades negotiations, US official says
Donald Trump leaves the stage after taking part in a roundtable discussion hosted by Building America's Future in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/ AFP) (Pugliano/Getty Images) #voteupdate

U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held on May 15, Reuters reported on May 14, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, will reportedly travel to Istanbul for the planned peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Trump to join the negotiations in Turkey.

Trump will not attend the peace talks, as Russian President Vladimir Putin skips the negotiations, the U.S. official said after Russia unveiled who will be a part of its delegation.

The Kremlin announced that their delegation would be headed by presidential advisor and propaganda architect, Vladimir Medinsky.

The Russian delegation will also consist of Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Director of Russian Military Intelligence Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

The delegation is notably void of the Kremlin's top politicians, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Following Putin's calls for direct peace talks, Zelensky on May 11 said he will attend the negotiations and invited Putin to meet him in Turkey.

In his address, Zelensky called for Trump to attend the peace talks.

"(W)e also hear that President Trump is considering attending the meeting in Turkey. That could become the strongest argument," he said.

Trump has said that the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war.

Exclusive: Ukraine eyes new sanctions on China, but Kyiv wary of peace talks fallout
Ukraine faces a difficult balancing act — sanction more Chinese firms for aiding Russia’s war machine without alienating Beijing, which could be key to ending Russia’s invasion. Kyiv is currently considering imposing new sanctions against Chinese firms providing raw materials to Russia’s defense sector, a source close to the matter told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity. But doing so could risk pushing Beijing — an important economic partner for Kyiv — further from Ukraine and cl
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
UkraineUnited StatesRussiaTurkeyDonald TrumpPeace Talks
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks