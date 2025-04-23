The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Trump & Russia
Edit post

US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow on April 25, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 23, 2025 9:10 PM 3 min read
U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 19, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 25, Axios reported on April 23, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

The visit comes as the Trump administration intensifies efforts to broker a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine. Washington has warned it may withdraw from the mediation process if no progress is made in the coming days.

Witkoff's trip follows a summit in Paris on April 17, where senior Trump administration officials presented a draft peace proposal to Ukrainian and European counterparts.

The plan reportedly includes recognition of Russia's illegal 2014 annexation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from joining NATO — two long-standing demands by the Kremlin.

Ukraine's response to the proposal was expected during follow-up meetings in London with European, Ukrainian, and American officials on April 23, but U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Witkoff declined to attend, downgrading the talks.

According to Reuters, Rubio's decision not to participate in the meetings came after Ukraine delivered a document to European partners on April 22 declaring that Kyiv would not negotiate territorial issues until "a full and unconditional ceasefire" had been achieved.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Witkoff, who serves as the Trump administration's Middle East envoy, has visited Russia several times this year and met with Putin on at least three occasions.

The envoy has drawn criticism from both U.S. and Ukrainian officials for promoting Kremlin-aligned positions, including the idea of trading Ukrainian territory for peace.

Speaking on April 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would not entertain any proposal that concedes sovereign territory. "This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied that Ukraine is being pressured to recognize Crimea as Russian. "Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory," he posted on Truth Social on April 23.

The U.S. president also went on to dismiss Zelensky's firm rejection of any recognition of Russia's control over Crimea as "harmful to the peace negotiations."

Despite Trump's repeated claims of progress, Russia has rejected a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and continues offensive operations. Putin declared a symbolic one-day Easter truce on April 19, which Ukraine reported was violated around 3,000 times.

Kyiv has separately proposed a 30-day truce focused on halting long-range drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, which the Kremlin has said it will "look into."

While expressing frustration with Russia's refusal to de-escalate, the U.S. president has yet to impose new sanctions or take punitive measures in response to Moscow's ongoing invasion.

Trump says ‘nobody is asking’ Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian
“Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.