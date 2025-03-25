Ukraine's precision airstrike kills up to 30 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force struck a concentration of Russian military personnel in Kondratovka, Kursk Oblast, killing up to 30 Russian soldiers, the General Staff reported on March 25.

"As a result of the strike, it (the target) was completely destroyed," the statement said, adding that Ukraine's pilots and Defense Forces will continue targeting Russian positions to reduce Moscow's military potential.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Kondratovka is a rural community in western Kursk Oblast, near the border with Ukraine. It is part of the historical region of Slobozhanshchyna.

The attack comes amid ongoing fighting in Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion in August 2024.

Russian forces, reinforced by North Korean troops, launched a counteroffensive earlier this month, regaining significant ground, including the town of Sudzha.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Ukrainian soldiers have been "surrounded" in Kursk Oblast, though Kyiv has denied this while acknowledging a retreat from Sudzha.

U.S. and European intelligence contradict claims of an encirclement made by Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported on March 20, citing undisclosed sources.