Ukraine's precision airstrike kills up to 30 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast, military claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 25, 2025 9:51 AM 1 min read
A view in the city after Ukrainian forces entered the town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukraine's Air Force struck a concentration of Russian military personnel in Kondratovka, Kursk Oblast, killing up to 30 Russian soldiers, the General Staff reported on March 25.

"As a result of the strike, it (the target) was completely destroyed," the statement said, adding that Ukraine's pilots and Defense Forces will continue targeting Russian positions to reduce Moscow's military potential.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Kondratovka is a rural community in western Kursk Oblast, near the border with Ukraine. It is part of the historical region of Slobozhanshchyna.

The attack comes amid ongoing fighting in Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion in August 2024.

Russian forces, reinforced by North Korean troops, launched a counteroffensive earlier this month, regaining significant ground, including the town of Sudzha.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Ukrainian soldiers have been "surrounded" in Kursk Oblast, though Kyiv has denied this while acknowledging a retreat from Sudzha.

U.S. and European intelligence contradict claims of an encirclement made by Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported on March 20, citing undisclosed sources.

1 killed, 110 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day
Russia launched a devastating missile attack against the northeastern city of Sumy on March 24, just as the U.S. and Russia were leading ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

10:36 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Witkoff's takes on occupied territories.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
9:26 AM  (Updated: )

Russia, US finish 12-hour-long negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, which came a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, was expected to focus on Washington's push for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a potential overall halt on military activity.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.