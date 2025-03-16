The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, Oleksandr Syrskyi
Edit post

Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2025 12:22 PM 2 min read
A sign pointing to Sudzha, Dyakonovo, and the Ukrainian city of Sumy from the window of an armored vehicle on the way to the town of Sudzha on Aug. 18, 2024. (Ed Ram / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's General Staff on March 16 confirmed Ukrainian troops' withdrawal from the logistics hub of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast, days after Moscow claimed its capture.

Without confirming the withdrawal with a statement, the General Staff posted the latest battlefield maps on social media, which showed a complete retreat from Sudzha.

The confirmation comes as Russian troops scale up their offensive in the Russian border region, where Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion in August 2024 in hopes of using the captured territories as a bargaining chip for potential peace negotiations.

Kyiv has held on to its gradually shrinking foothold in Kursk Oblast despite a deteriorating logistics situation caused by Russia's intense use of artillery, drones, and glide bombs.

As unconfirmed reports of a Ukrainian encirclement circulated online, U.S. President Donald Trump urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 14 to "spare" allegedly surrounded Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine has denied the claims of encirclement.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 13 that its troops had captured Sudzha.

The claim came a day after Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed ongoing battles in the suburbs of Sudzha and the surrounding areas.

"In the most difficult situation, my priority has been and remains to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To do this, the units of (Ukraine's) Defense Forces, if necessary, are maneuvering to more favorable positions," Syrskyi said.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv denies Trump’s claims of Ukrainian encirclement in Kursk Oblast
Key developments on March 14: * Kyiv says Ukrainian troops ‘regrouped’ in Kursk Oblast, deny encirclement * Ukrainian drones strike Russian gas facilities, missile depot, source claims * Ukrainian drones strike Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, governor says * Putin still seeks co…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

3:15 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.