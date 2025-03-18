The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Trump boasts of saving Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk Oblast despite Kyiv denying encirclement claims

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2025 10:34 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian armored personnel carrier returning from the territory of Russia on Aug. 16, 2024, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Taras Ibragimov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on March 17 that he took an unspecified action to save Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast, repeating an unsubstantiated claim of them being "surrounded."

Kyiv has denied that its troops in the Russian border region would be encircled, despite acknowledging a retreat from the town of Sudzha amid a rapid Russian advance.

"They’re surrounded by Russian soldiers, and I believe if it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be here any longer," Trump said at a briefing, according to the AP news agency. The U.S. president has not specified what steps he has taken or provided evidence of Ukraine's purported encirclement.

Ukraine launched its cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024 but reportedly lost much of the territory following a Russian counterattack earlier this month. Russian advances, reinforced by North Korean troops, coincided with the U.S. pausing intelligence and military support for Ukraine.

Talking to journalists, Trump voiced his belief that the pause did not negatively impact the Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast.

Trump made the comments ahead of a planned call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss a possible peace deal for Ukraine. The U.S. president said that "many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains."

The two leaders are expected to discuss a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, which was agreed upon between Kyiv and Washington during talks in Saudi Arabia on March 11. After Ukraine backed the truce, the U.S. resumed its military and intelligence support.

On March 13, Putin signaled openness to the ceasefire but demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not mobilize, train troops, or receive military aid during the truce, raising concerns about renewed Russian aggression.

‘Talk about an invasion is everywhere’ — How Lithuania is preparing for war with Russia
Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, repeated and escalating warnings of the potential for a wider war have only raised fears in the Baltic states that they could be next in the crosshairs of the Kremlin. Talk about a potential Russian invasion is “very common at parties, gatherings,…
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.