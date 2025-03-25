1 killed, 110 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 110, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 25.

Moscow's forces launched 139 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the Air Force reported. Seventy-eight drones were shot down, while 34 decoys disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russia launched a devastating missile attack against the northeastern city of Sumy on March 24, just as the U.S. and Russia were leading ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.

At least 94 people, including 23 children, were injured, with most of them being hospitalized, the city council said. Twenty-six buildings were damaged, including schools, a kindergarten, a hospital, and 16 residential buildings.

Three civilians were injured in Russian attacks elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 36-year-old man was injured during Russian attacks against the Synelnykove district, and a 40-year-old man was wounded in the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One civilian was injured in a Russian attack against Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and six injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Four houses were damaged.

In Poltava Oblast, drone debris started a fire at the premises of an enterprise in the Myrhorod district, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said. Two employees were reported as injured, with one of them being hospitalized.

A man and a woman were injured in a Russian attack against the Zaporizhzhia district, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.