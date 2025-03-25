The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Sumy Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Poltava Oblast
Edit post

1 killed, 110 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek March 25, 2025 9:07 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Sumy, Ukraine, on March 24, 2025. (National Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 110, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 25.

Moscow's forces launched 139 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the Air Force reported. Seventy-eight drones were shot down, while 34 decoys disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russia launched a devastating missile attack against the northeastern city of Sumy on March 24, just as the U.S. and Russia were leading ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.

At least 94 people, including 23 children, were injured, with most of them being hospitalized, the city council said. Twenty-six buildings were damaged, including schools, a kindergarten, a hospital, and 16 residential buildings.

Three civilians were injured in Russian attacks elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 36-year-old man was injured during Russian attacks against the Synelnykove district, and a 40-year-old man was wounded in the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One civilian was injured in a Russian attack against Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and six injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Four houses were damaged.

In Poltava Oblast, drone debris started a fire at the premises of an enterprise in the Myrhorod district, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said. Two employees were reported as injured, with one of them being hospitalized.

A man and a woman were injured in a Russian attack against the Zaporizhzhia district, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Editorial: What Steve Witkoff doesn’t get about Ukraine (and Russia)
In any negotiation, one of the most powerful weapons is knowledge. In that regard, Steve Witkoff is willfully disarmed. And it’s playing just right for Russia. The interview that Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, gave to Tucker Carlson a few days ago revealed a truth that was perceived especially
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

10:36 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Witkoff's takes on occupied territories.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
9:26 AM  (Updated: )

Russia, US finish 12-hour-long negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, which came a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, was expected to focus on Washington's push for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a potential overall halt on military activity.
