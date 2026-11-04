Drone strikes warehouse in southern Russia, online retailer Ozon claims

A drone struck a logistics center belonging to Russian online retail giant Ozon in southern Russia's Adygea Republic overnight on Nov. 4, the company claimed in a press release.

"Our logistics center in the Adygea Republic was attacked by a drone. We immediately evacuated all employees, and so far, no one has been injured. A fire broke out, and emergency services are currently on the scene," the company wrote.

Products stored in the damaged warehouse have been removed from the company's online store, and orders that can no longer be fulfilled will be canceled, Ozon said.

Head of the Adygea Republic Murat Kumpilov has not commented on the attack, and the details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ozon and its competitor Wildberries have been targeted by Ukrainian forces in recent months. The two are a major part of Russia's economy, with their broader ecosystems accounting for about 8.5% of Russia's GDP.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukraine's military reportedly launched attacks on several facilities within Russia linked to Moscow's military-industrial complex overnight on Oct. 28, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Explosions sounded and fires burned in the Russian city of Lipetsk late on Oct. 27 following an attack by Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Later in the night, the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, located in Tula Oblast, caught fire following a reported Ukrainian attack. The plant has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drones in recent months.