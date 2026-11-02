U.S. National Cathedral holds special prayer for Ukrainian children.

The U.S. National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., in partnership with the Ukrainian embassy, held a special All Saints' Day prayer for the children of Ukraine on Nov. 1.

"Today it is something special because it is about Ukrainian children," Denys Sienik, acting ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S., said. "Those children who are no longer with us, those children who have been kidnapped by Russia. And it is so important to draw attention, to raise public attention to the matter, and to send a message to all Ukrainian children that no one is forgotten."

The event combined "prayers and Psalms with congregational hymns, showcasing the best of Anglican tradition," according to the Washington National Cathedral.

The service included prayers for peace in Ukraine, led in part by Ukrainian children, and prayers offered by Ukrainian clergy for the people of Ukraine.

A Kyiv Independent reporter on the scene said that hundreds of people participated in the event.

Previously, the cathedral held two other prayer events for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

As of September 2026, Ukraine's Justice Ministry has officially confirmed 20,610 cases of deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Ukrainian human rights groups estimate that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children are under Russian control, including those who have been deported or forcibly transferred and those who remain in occupied territories and are at risk of deportation.

Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.

As of September 2026, more than 3,900 children have been confirmed killed in Ukraine since 2022, according to the United Nations, though the real number is likely higher.