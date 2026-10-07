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Huge blaze breaks out at Russian oil facility in Samara Oblast

2 min read
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by Jimmy Rushton
Huge blaze breaks out at Russian oil facility in Samara Oblast
A screenshot of a video showing a huge blaze at the 

Large fires have broken out at a major oil pipeline and storage facility in Russia’s Samara Oblast, according to footage shared on social media and NASA satellite monitoring.

Footage posted to social media showed large fires and clouds of black smoke above the facility, which is a major node in Russia's network of oil pipelines.

NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS), which uses satellite data to detect thermal anomalies and fires, detected multiple hotspots at the facility.

The facility, which is located near the village of Prosvet, in Samara Oblast, includes pumping stations, tank farms, and blending stations. It has been a repeated target during Ukraine's campaign of deep strikes against Russian oil infrastructure.

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Earlier that day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alluded to a Ukrainian strike on oil facilities in Samara Oblast, without specifying which facility had been hit.

While the cause of the current fire has yet to be officially stated, earlier on Oct. 7 Ukraine's General Staff confirmed damage caused to the facility in a previous Ukrainian drone strike on Oct. 2.

"As a result of the October 2, 2026 strike on the LVDS "Samara" in Prosveta, Samara Oblast of the Russian Federation, damage to eleven RVS-20000 tanks, three RVS-50000 tanks, sections of pipelines, and an automated oil production station was confirmed," the General Staff said in a statement.

The strikes on Russian oil infrastructure are aimed at "reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation," they said.

read also

How a pipeline meant to prepare Kyiv for Russian strikes pitted Ukrainians against their city council.

Samara OblastOil refineriesRussian oilOilAttacks on RussiaKrasnodar KraiUkraineRussiaRostov Oblast
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Jimmy Rushton

Special Correspondent

Rushton is a British journalist and security and foreign policy analyst based in Kyiv. He has covered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, writing about every aspect of the conflict. His work has appeared in Yahoo News, New Lines Magazine, and The Telegraph, amongst others.

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