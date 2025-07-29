Ukrainian drones strike train station, rail infrastructure amid large-scale attack on Russia's Rostov Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly launched a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on July 29, striking a railway station in the town of Salsk, local officials reported.

Videos posted on social media by local residents and geolocated by Russian Telegram channel ASTRA appear to show large flames emanating from the railway station.

Rostov Oblast acting Governor Yuri Slusar confirmed the fire at Salsk railway station in a post on Telegram, claiming that the attacks did not cause any casualties.

Ukraine's military rarely comments on drones strikes on Russian territory, although it has regularly targeted the region with drones. Located near the Azov Sea and bordering Ukraine, Rostov Oblast plays a crucial logistical role for Russia's war effort due to its proximity to front-line operations

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

0:00 / 1× A purported video of a fire at Salsk railway station in Rostov Oblast on July 29, 2025 amid a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on the region. (ASTRA/Telegram)

Elsewhere in Salsk, located about 200 km southeast of occupied Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck homes as well as vehicles, killing the driver of one of the automobiles, Slusar claimed.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian officials.

Another fire was reported near the village of Orlovsky in Rostov Oblast where a drone reportedly struck a traction substation used power to railway infrastructure.

Fuel depots, rail infrastructure, and ammunition stockpiles inside Russia and occupied territories have increasingly become targets for long-range drone and missile strikes.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has struck other Russian railway stations in the region. Overnight July 21, a fire broke out at a train station in the village of Kamenolomni in Rostov Oblast overnight July 21 causing damage to the railway station's building.



