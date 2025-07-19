Ukrainian company unveils new 'Darts' twin-engine strike drone

A twin-engine variant of a drone capable of carrying a payload of over 12 kilograms, produced by the company "Darts," is now being provided to Ukraine's army in small quantities, a company representative told media at a drone demonstration event on July 18.

The "Darts" twin-engine strike drone is capable of traveling over 40 kilometers (25 miles) and carries a payload of 12-14 kilograms as opposed to the company's pre-existing single engine drone which can handle a maximum of 8 kilograms.

Ukraine relies on drones to meet its defense needs, as materiel supplies fall short of providing necessary weapons and air defense amid Russia's war. Kyiv has employed drone and robotic technologies on the battlefield in an effort to minimize troop losses and adapt to evolving threats.

"In general, this is one of the most massive aircraft currently on the front. Today we are presenting its twin-engine version. That is, currently its single-engine version is being delivered to the troops, and now we are already starting to deliver the twin-engine version in small series," a representative from "Darts" told media.

Drone warfare has defined Russia's war against Ukraine, with both sides increasingly relying on unmanned systems for reconnaissance and strikes on the battlefield.

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted Moscow on June 19, as the Russian capital encountered drones for the third night in a row.

Ukraine has significantly increased its own drone production. In June, Ex-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukrainian companies have the capacity to manufacture up to 4 million drones annually.

Meanwhile, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) were responsible for every third Russian target hit in June, Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 9.

"Thus, in June, every third enemy target — out of all those hit by the Defense Forces of Ukraine — was on the account of the USF," he said.

Ukraine for the first time captured Russian troops without the use of infantry, relying solely on drones and ground-based robotic systems, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said on July 9.

"For the first time in history: Russian soldiers surrendered to the 3rd Assault Brigade's ground drones," the brigade's statement said.

As Ukraine fights back with its drones, Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities with its own drone and missile attacks.

Russian attacks killed at least seven people and injured another 25 in Ukraine, regional authorities reported early on July 18.

At least one was killed and three injured in a Russian drone attack on Odesa overnight on July 19.

Russia has in recent weeks stepped up attacks on Ukrainian draft offices to disrupt mobilization, launching five strikes on enlistment offices in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, Kremenchuk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

