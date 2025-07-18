Russian attacks kill 7, injure 25 in Ukraine over past day; train hit in drone strike

Russian strikes killed at least seven people, including a train driver in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and injured 25 others in multiple regions over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian regional authorities said on July 18.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 11 Shahed-type drones overnight after Russia launched a wave of 35 attack and decoy drones, primarily targeting eastern frontline regions. Six decoys were jammed or lost.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones hit the Pavlohrad district overnight, killing a train driver, according to Governor Serhii Lysak and the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia. Two more people were injured. Fires broke out at a transport facility and in the Rozdory community of the Synelnykove district, where several vehicles were destroyed.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and one injured in attacks across 15 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. An overnight strike on the Stepnohirsk community ignited a fire in residential areas, damaging at least 15 homes and infrastructure sites.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and nine others injured in widespread drone and artillery attacks across dozens of settlements, including Kherson city, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces hit houses, a public transport stop, and a humanitarian aid hub and damaged both private and emergency vehicles.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and 12 more wounded over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Two of the fatalities occurred in Kostiantynivka and two in Pokrovsk.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was injured in Izium, and houses, infrastructure, and farmland were damaged due to Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.