1 killed, 3 injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
1 killed, 3 injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa
Emergency services in Odesa respond to a fire at a residential building damaged in a Russian drone attack overnight on July 19, 2025. (Hennadii Trukhanov / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least one was killed and three injured in a Russian drone attack on Odesa overnight on July 19.

"The enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike drones. Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure," Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper first said at approximately 1:01 a.m. local time in a Telegram post.

Emergency services are cleaning up debris as a result of the attack, and casualty figures are preliminary.

Article image
Ukraine's Odesa Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"All authorized services have started working on eliminating the consequences of the attack. Information regarding casualties is being clarified," Kiper said.

Temporary shelter and relief are being provided at a local daycare where an operational headquarters has been deployed, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported.

"Emergency services, the district administration, and Red Cross volunteers continue to work," he said.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, prompting Kyiv's allies to toughen sanctions on Moscow and renew support for Ukraine.

Russian attacks killed at least seven people and injured another 25 in Ukraine, regional authorities reported early on July 18.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

