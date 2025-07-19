1 killed, 3 injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least one was killed and three injured in a Russian drone attack on Odesa overnight on July 19.

"The enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike drones. Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure," Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper first said at approximately 1:01 a.m. local time in a Telegram post.

Emergency services are cleaning up debris as a result of the attack, and casualty figures are preliminary.

Ukraine's Odesa Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"All authorized services have started working on eliminating the consequences of the attack. Information regarding casualties is being clarified," Kiper said.

Temporary shelter and relief are being provided at a local daycare where an operational headquarters has been deployed, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported.

"Emergency services, the district administration, and Red Cross volunteers continue to work," he said.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, prompting Kyiv's allies to toughen sanctions on Moscow and renew support for Ukraine.

Russian attacks killed at least seven people and injured another 25 in Ukraine, regional authorities reported early on July 18.