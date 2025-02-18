Ukraine war latest: Russia, US conclude Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin advisor calls them 'not bad'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Feb. 18:

Russia, US conclude Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin advisor says they were 'not bad'

Zelensky postpones Saudi Arabia visit amid Russia-US talks

Over 10,000 applications to join military submitted by young recruits following introduction of 'special contracts,' Defense Ministry says

Explosions reported on Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in Italy

Russia's Lavrov denies 3-point peace plan, warns against Western peacekeepers in Ukraine

'Europe is ready and willing to step up' — Rutte on security guarantees for Ukraine

EU must take Russia sanctions into 'its own hands,' commissioner says

France to host second summit on Ukraine, European security, Reuters reports

A member of Russia's delegation that met with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine has said the talks were "not bad," but it was "hard to say" if the two sides' interests were converging.

Speaking to the pro-Kremlin Channel One Russia, Yuri Ushakov, an advisor to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, said it was a "very serious discussion of all the issues we wanted to touch upon."

"We have agreed to take account of each other's interests and develop bilateral relations, since both Moscow and Washington are interested in this," he added.

A Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met a U.S. delegation led by State Secretary Marco Rubio, the first official face-to-face contact between the two sides since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking after the talks, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the meeting was "an important step forward," but added: "One phone call followed by one meeting is not sufficient to establish enduring peace."

Ushakov also said a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin were discussed, but it was unlikely to take place next week as had been previously speculated.

Yet, U.S negotiator Mike Waltz stressed that Trump is determined to move very quickly on talks over a potential peace deal in Ukraine, adding that "an endless war in Europe is not acceptable to Trump."

Separate teams of negotiators from the United States and Russia will start communicating on Ukraine "in due course," according to Ushakov.

The participants of the meeting in Riyadh also decided to restore embassy staffing for further diplomatic missions.

"We're going to need to have vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally in order to be able to continue these conduits," Rubio said.

Answering a question about Europe's absence in Saudi Arabia, Rubio siad that "no one is being sidelined here."

He added that "some very positive things for the United States, for Europe, for Ukraine, for the world" could emerge, but "the conflict" must end first.

"In order for a conflict to end, everyone in that conflict has to be okay with it, it has to be acceptable to them," Rubio said.

"Today is the first step of a long and difficult journey, but an important one," he added.

Russia and the U.S. also held separate talks on economic cooperation, including on global energy prices, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters.

Dmitriev added that the recent meeting between Russia and the U.S. has "rejected" the logic of talks under the Joe Biden administration.

"There's a new logic where we need to talk and understand what we agree upon and if there are differences we need to understand what they are," he said.

Though the U.S. and Russia met without Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky will also head to Saudi Arabia this week.

NBC reported that the intention is for the U.S. to host a bilateral meeting with Russia, followed by a bilateral meeting with Ukraine, and culminating with talks together.

Zelensky postpones Saudi Arabia visit amid Russia-US talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 18 that he had postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia amid talks between Russia and the United States.

"We were not invited to this Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia. It was a surprise for us. I don't want any coincidences, so I'm not going to Saudi Arabia," Zelensky said during a briefing following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

Zelensky reiterated that no decisions about Ukraine's future can be made without Kyiv's involvement. He also said he expects U.S. officials to visit Ukraine, confirming that Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will arrive in Kyiv on Feb. 19.

"Any country has a bilateral track with other countries. Please, you can discuss anything, but you can't make a decision on how to end the war in Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The president also announced that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and rescheduled his visit to Riyadh for Mar. 10.

In a Feb. 17 interview with German media network ARD, Zelensky warned against a hastily negotiated peace deal and reaffirmed that Ukraine would not accept an agreement brokered without its participation.

Over 10,000 applications to join military submitted by young recruits following introduction of 'special contracts,' Defense Ministry says

Ukraine's military has received over 10,000 applications from volunteer recruits aged 18 to 24 following the introduction of lucrative "special contracts," Defense Ministry Spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin said on Ukrainian TV on Feb. 17.

The contracts, aimed at recruiting additional military personnel who are not subject to mobilization, provide a number of benefits, including a Hr 1 million ($24,000) annual salary, 0% interest mortgage rates, and free higher education.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry also said those who complete one year of service would be allowed to travel abroad. Currently, with a few exemptions, all men aged 18-60 are prohibited from travelling overseas while martial law is in place.

U.S. lawmakers and NATO allies have continuously urged Ukraine to lower its draft age from 25 to 18 to address manpower shortages. Currently, Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 are subject to conscription.

U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said in January that Ukraine "could generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers" if it lowered its conscription age to 18.

Kyiv has long opposed U.S. pressure to lower the draft age, with President Volodymyr Zelensky arguing it would harm Ukraine's future prospects.

The introduction of "special contracts" appears to be an attempt by Kyiv to bridge the gap with a compromise solution — entice young people to sign up voluntarily, boosting the armed forces' manpower, while avoiding expanding forced mobilization. A one-year contract option would likely appeal to those interested in contributing to the war effort for a limited period.

The Ukrainian military faces a critical manpower shortage, struggling to replenish infantry gaps left by heavy losses in battle-hardened brigades.

Explosions reported on Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in Italy

Two explosions took place on the oil tanker Seajewel, moored in the Italian city of Savona on Feb. 18, with the vessel allegedly transporting Russian oil to Europe, Italian publication IVG reported.

The cause of the blasts remains unknown, but initial evidence suggests possible sabotage, including damage below the waterline and a fish kill near the tanker.

The Seajewel, part of Moscow's "shadow fleet" used to evade sanctions, had previously loaded oil in Russia three times in 2024, according to Ukrainian Pravda (UP).

The crew reported hearing two loud bangs, and the tanker's hull showed concave damage, indicating the possible placement of explosive devices.

UP revealed that the tanker had recently unloaded in the Romanian port of Constanta after arriving from Turkey and was reportedly heading to Novorossiysk, Russia, for reloading.

The Savona Coast Guard is investigating the incident with divers, though no further details have been released.

Russia's "shadow fleet" consists of aging tankers used to circumvent sanctions, including those imposed by the EU, U.K., and U.S. Ukraine recently sanctioned captains of these vessels, targeting Russian and Iranian nationals involved in illicit oil exports.

A growing portion of Russia's oil tanker fleet is being forced to reflag as sanctions intensify, disrupting Moscow's oil export logistics and forcing tankers to re-register in less reputable jurisdictions, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 23.

Russia's Lavrov denies 3-point peace plan, warns against Western peacekeepers in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Feb. 18 that Moscow had not seen a three-point peace plan and warned that Russia would not accept the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

The alleged plan, which reportedly includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and a final peace agreement, was revealed by Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on X.

"I have not seen this information, I have not seen these reports," Lavrov said at a press conference following U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia.

Lavrov also warned that Russia would not accept the deployment of NATO military personnel in Ukraine after any potential peace deal. He claimed that even if Western troops operated under EU or national flags, rather than NATO's, it would still be a "direct threat" to Russia.

"The absorption of Ukraine by the North Atlantic Alliance is a direct threat to the interests of the Russian Federation, a direct threat to our sovereignty," he claimed.

Kyiv said that strong security guarantees are essential for any peace agreement. The deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine has been considered as one possible option.

Lavrov further escalated rhetoric against President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting that he and his team should be "calmed down" following a Ukrainian drone strike on a pumping station in Russia's Kuban region.

"This should only strengthen everyone in the opinion that this can't go on, that this man and his entire team should be calmed down, given a slap on the wrist," he said.

'Europe is ready and willing to step up' — Rutte on security guarantees for Ukraine

Europe is ready and willing to take a leadership role in providing Ukraine with security guarantees, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wrote on Feb. 17 on X.

Rutte's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a Paris summit of European powers. The summit was held before the beginning of the U.S.-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

"Ready and willing. That's my take from today's meeting in Paris," Rutte wrote.

"Europe is ready and willing to step up. To lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Ready and willing to invest a lot more in our security. The details will need to be decided, but the commitment is clear," Rutte added.

During the Paris meeting, the participants discussed the defense capabilities that Europe could provide to Ukraine to ensure reliable security guarantees, including a plan for Ukraine's "automatic membership in NATO" in the event of Russia's clear ceasefire violation, according to The Guardian.

European leaders are concerned about the potential imposition of neutrality on Ukraine and joint U.S.-Russian powers' sharing of agreed-upon spheres of influence following the negotiations.

EU must take Russia sanctions into 'its own hands,' commissioner says

The European Union must take greater control of its sanctions policy against Russia as U.S. priorities shift, EU Economy and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Feb. 18.

"With the current Trump administration, the EU will need to take issues related to the bloc's security more into its own hands. That also concerns sanctions policy," Dombrovskis said during a meeting with journalists in Brussels.

The commissioner added that work on preparing the 16th package of sanctions against Russia is ongoing.

His remarks come as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that the EU would eventually need to be involved in discussions over sanctions relief as part of ongoing talks with Russia.

"The European Union is going to have to be at the table at some point because they have sanctions as well," Rubio said after U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia.

The Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed to link any future tightening of sanctions against Russia to the progress of upcoming peace negotiations on Feb. 15.

The EU approved its 15th sanctions package against Moscow on Dec. 16. The package targeted 54 individuals and 30 organizations from Russia, China, and North Korea, as well as shipping companies facilitating Russia's crude oil sales.

France to host second summit on Ukraine, European security, Reuters reports

France plans to host another high-level meeting on Feb. 19 to discuss Ukraine and European security, expanding participation to countries left out of the initial summit, Reuters reported on Feb. 18, citing diplomatic sources.

French President Emmanuel Macron convened the first Paris summit on Feb. 17, bringing together leaders from Europe's largest nations and Britain, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and top EU officials.

The talks focused on Ukraine's security, its potential NATO membership, and Europe's broader defense strategy.

According to Reuters, Paris has now invited additional European countries and Canada to join the upcoming meeting, either in person or via video link.

The expanded guest list includes Norway, Canada, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden, and Belgium.

The move follows recent U.S.-Russia negotiations in Saudi Arabia, marking the first direct talks between Washington and Moscow since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky postponed his planned visit to Saudi Arabia, reiterating that no decisions about Ukraine's future should be made without Kyiv's involvement.

The role of European nations in the negotiations with Russia remains unclear. Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, previously said that Europe would not be directly involved in the talks but assured that its interests would be considered.

