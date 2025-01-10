Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Sanctions, United States, United Kingdom, shadow fleet, Oil, Business
Edit post

US, UK impose sweeping sanctions on Russia’s oil sector, target shadow fleet

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2025 6:41 PM 1 min read
A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. and the U.K. have enacted their most extensive sanctions against Russia's oil industry, targeting nearly 200 vessels of the so-called "shadow fleet," major oil companies, and associated entities, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Jan. 10.

"The United States is taking sweeping action against Russia's key source of revenue for funding its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The sanctions include more than 180 oil-carrying vessels of Russia's so-called shadow fleet, a group of tankers routinely used for sanction evasion. Several of these vessels are also reportedly involved in transporting sanctioned Iranian oil.

The measures also target two of Russia's major oil producers, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, along with dozens of their subsidiaries.

Combined, these companies reportedly produce over 1 million barrels of oil daily, generating an estimated $23 billion of revenue annually, according to the U.S. Treasury.

The sanctions also extend to dozens of Russian energy officials and corporate executives, further tightening restrictions on Moscow's oil industry.

In addition to sanctions, Ukraine has disrupted Russia's oil production with targeted drone strikes on infrastructure. Refineries in Tuapse, Ilyich, and Novoshakhtinsk have reduced or suspended operations due to the combined impact of sanctions and Ukrainian attacks.

Japan’s new sanctions are ‘significant blow to Russia’s military-industrial complex,’ Zelensky says
The new measures targeted individuals and entities from Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, Turkey, and North Korea.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 AM

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.