China unveils its new 'graphite bomb' — here's how they work

A screengrab from China's state TV broadcaster that showcased the details of a new "graphite bomb". (South China Morning Post)

China's state TV broadcaster has revealed details of a new "graphite bomb" that can cause a "complete loss of electricity" across an area of 10,000 square meters, or knock out entire power stations, the South China Morning Post reported on June 29.

An animated video released by China's CCTV showed a missile being launched from a ground-based launcher and then flying to a target where it releases 90 small submunitions.

They then bounce on the ground before exploding amid a mock-up of an electrical substation. The video then shows electrical equipment malfunctioning.

The video of the new weapon comes amid heightened global tensions and the rising threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

China has also been a key ally to Russia during its full-scale war, helping Moscow evade Western sanctions and becoming the leading source of dual-use goods fueling the Russian defense industry.

How does a graphite bomb work?

Graphite bombs, also known as "blackout bombs" or "soft bombs," release a dense cloud of tiny graphite particles over a target area.

As graphite — even particles dispersed in a cloud — is an extremely good conductor of electricity, any power lines or electrical equipment in the target area will be short-circuited.

Such an attack on a civilian or military area will mean that any electrical equipment in that area will cease to function.

But released over a power station, the entire region it supplies will be affected as well.

Though a graphite bomb is classed as non-lethal, the effects of widespread power outages among a civilian population can cause casualties.

Are graphite bombs a new technology?

Graphite bombs have been around for decades and are known to have been used by Western nations on two occasions.

In 1999, NATO used them to target five power plants in Serbia during the Kosovo war, leading to instant power cuts across 70% of the country.

The intention was to take out the Yugoslav Army's radar and communications while minimizing civilian casualties, but the power outages also affected hospitals, public transport, and water and sewage systems.

"The military strategy of attack on civilian infrastructures is a war on public health."

A subsequent report by the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War concluded that the "targeting of electrical generating plants, water treatment facilities, Danube bridges, railways and roads has adverse effects on civilian life, endangers health and seriously affects health care."

The BLU-114/B “Soft-Bomb,” a graphite bomb. (Marko M / Wikimedia)

When asked about the weapon after the attack, Pentagon spokesperson Ken Bacon told the BBC: "We have certain weapons we do not believe it is appropriate to talk about — and this is one of them.

"It is highly classified, and it's not a weapon we choose to discuss publicly."

The U.S. armed forces also used graphite bombs during the 1991 Gulf War in Iraq, using its BLU-114/B graphite bomb to target two power distribution facilities and causing blackouts that lasted 30 days.

Does China's graphite bomb work in the same way as the U.S. version?

Though there are few details on the exact workings of China's new graphite bomb, there do appear to be differences in how they can be deployed.

The BLU-114/B uses spools of carbon-fiber wire, which are dispersed over the target area. When these come into contact with a high voltage, they then vaporize into a fine cloud of particles.

According to what can be seen in the video released by CCTV, the Chinese bomb releases submunitions that self-detonate in order to create a cloud of graphite particles.

Which other countries possess graphite bombs?

South Korea said in 2017 that it had developed its own graphite bomb and was ready to deploy it against North Korea in the event of a war.