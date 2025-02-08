Security guarantees for Ukraine 'main issue" in talks with Trump, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Feb. 7 interview that security guarantees for Ukraine are the "main issue" he seeks to discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Feb. 7 that he may meet Zelensky next week in Washington.

In an interview with Reuters published on Feb. 7, Zelensky stressed that it was important for him to meet Trump first before he holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is very important, otherwise it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelensky told Reuters. "It is still important for partners to discuss their issues first, and then have a conversation with the enemy."

Zelensky's comments come as Ukrainian troops gradually withdraw across the front, struggling with critical manpower shortages and resource constraints. The future of Western military aid remains as uncertain as ever with the rise of Ukraine skeptic Trump to power as Kyiv's most powerful ally.

The Ukrainian leader has long taken a firm 'no' stance on any negotiations with Russia. Kyiv emphasizes that Moscow easily breaks promises and that talks have failed over more than 10 years of war.

"We have absolutely everything for this - we need peace," Zelensky told Reuters.

Zelensky also commented on Kyiv's earlier offer to to buy and store liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. in Ukraine.

"It is very interesting for us, I know it's very interesting for the Trump administration," he said. "We are ready and willing to have contracts for LNG supplies to Ukraine. And of course, we will be a hub for the whole of Europe."