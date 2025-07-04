Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,024,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Soldiers from 68th brigade of Ukrainian army attend military training in Donbas Region, Ukraine on Jan. 29, 2025. (Piotr Sobik/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,024,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 4.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,988 tanks, 22,946 armored fighting vehicles, 53,999 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,865 artillery systems, 1,428 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,191 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,303 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Nothing but terror and murder’ — Russia pounds Kyiv with ballistic missiles in massive overnight attack
Fires broke out across the city as Russia attacked the capital overnight on July 4. At least 19 people have been injured, with 14 of the victims hospitalized.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

