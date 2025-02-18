Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, North Korea, North Korean missiles, Russia's allies
Edit post

North Korea gaining military experience in Ukraine, improving its missiles' accuracy, Budanov says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2025 3:47 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov in Kyiv on Sept. 5, 2023. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is participating in Russia's war against Ukraine to gain combat experience and modernize its military technology, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview South Korean news outlet The Chosun published on Feb. 17.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces in countering a Ukrainian incursion launched in early August 2024.

"Despite heavy casualties, North Korean forces remain actively engaged in joint operations with Russian troops," Budanov said.

"This war has mobilized the full military capabilities of the nations involved. Only three countries — Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea — are gaining direct experience in full-scale 21st-century warfare. The North Korean military of the future will be fundamentally different from its past," Budanov added.

The number of North Korean artillery on the battlefield has increased, and North Korean missiles have become more precise, according to Budanov.

"Initially, their accuracy was severely flawed, with an error margin of 500 to 1,500 meters," he said. "But Russian missile experts made technical modifications, resolving the issue. The missile is now significantly more precise and a far greater threat."

"North Korea is using this war to gain combat experience and modernize its military technology," Budanov said. "This will have lasting consequences for the security landscape in the Asia-Pacific region."

North Korea and Russia have significantly strengthened their relations over the past three years, particularly in the context of geopolitical alignment against Western nations, posing significant challenges to international stability.

In the fall of 2024, Russia and North Korea ratified a strategic partnership agreement which includes the development of trade, scientific, technical, and defense cooperation. However, the agreement did not mention the treatment of wounded Russian soldiers.

Military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang also deepened in 2024, with Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a mutual defense pact with Kim in June.

Soon after, North Korea escalated its involvement in Russia's war from providing weapons — including artillery ammunition and ballistic missiles — to sending soldiers.

Ukraine placed North Korean losses to as many as 4,000 killed and injured. Budanov nevertheless predicted that North Korea might soon send reinforcements to Russia, namely gun and rocket artillery units.

Russia, US conclude Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin advisor says they were ‘not bad’
Yuri Ushakov, an advisor to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, said it was a “very serious discussion of all the issues we wanted to touch upon.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.