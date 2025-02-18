North Korea gaining military experience in Ukraine, improving its missiles' accuracy, Budanov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is participating in Russia's war against Ukraine to gain combat experience and modernize its military technology, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview South Korean news outlet The Chosun published on Feb. 17.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces in countering a Ukrainian incursion launched in early August 2024.

"Despite heavy casualties, North Korean forces remain actively engaged in joint operations with Russian troops," Budanov said.

"This war has mobilized the full military capabilities of the nations involved. Only three countries — Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea — are gaining direct experience in full-scale 21st-century warfare. The North Korean military of the future will be fundamentally different from its past," Budanov added.

The number of North Korean artillery on the battlefield has increased, and North Korean missiles have become more precise, according to Budanov.

"Initially, their accuracy was severely flawed, with an error margin of 500 to 1,500 meters," he said. "But Russian missile experts made technical modifications, resolving the issue. The missile is now significantly more precise and a far greater threat."

"North Korea is using this war to gain combat experience and modernize its military technology," Budanov said. "This will have lasting consequences for the security landscape in the Asia-Pacific region."

North Korea and Russia have significantly strengthened their relations over the past three years, particularly in the context of geopolitical alignment against Western nations, posing significant challenges to international stability.

In the fall of 2024, Russia and North Korea ratified a strategic partnership agreement which includes the development of trade, scientific, technical, and defense cooperation. However, the agreement did not mention the treatment of wounded Russian soldiers.

Military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang also deepened in 2024, with Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a mutual defense pact with Kim in June.

Soon after, North Korea escalated its involvement in Russia's war from providing weapons — including artillery ammunition and ballistic missiles — to sending soldiers.

Ukraine placed North Korean losses to as many as 4,000 killed and injured. Budanov nevertheless predicted that North Korea might soon send reinforcements to Russia, namely gun and rocket artillery units.