Up to 30,000 European troops reportedly could be deployed to monitor Ukraine ceasefire, Washington Post reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 17, 2025 7:53 PM 2 min read
Polish (R) and Romanian (L) soldiers stand next to military vehicles and a NATO flag on the sidelines of a press conference of the Polish and Lithuanian president following a joint visit of the NATO Multinational Division North East mobile command center near Szypliszki village, in north-eastern Poland, on July 7, 2022. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European nations considering deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire monitoring mission could send between 25,000 and 30,000 soldiers, the Washington Post reported on Feb. 17, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The discussions come amid growing Western deliberations over stationing peacekeeping forces in Ukraine if negotiations with Russia lead to a ceasefire.

While the U.S. has ruled out sending troops, Washington has encouraged European allies to take the lead in securing Ukraine's post-war stability.

According to the Post, the estimated troop numbers emerged in response to a U.S. questionnaire sent to European countries asking them to assess their capabilities to support Kyiv.

The planned force would not be deployed along the front line but would be positioned to respond swiftly if Russian forces resumed hostilities.

France has reportedly conducted the most detailed military planning for such a mission and could commit up to 10,000 troops.

Russia's Lavrov rules out territorial concessions as part of Ukraine peace talks
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014, as well as the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts in 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

The U.K. has also indicated willingness to contribute forces, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaling support for a European-led initiative on Feb. 16.

Other European nations remain cautious, citing concerns over the escalation and limited military resources, according to the Washington Post.

Countries like Poland and Germany are cautious about making major moves ahead of their upcoming national elections. Some are reportedly hesitant to take risks without increased U.S. involvement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv had made significant progress securing a foreign military presence on its territory.

On Jan. 22, Zelensky said the number of European peacekeepers required to maintain peace in Ukraine would depend on the size of Ukraine's own military.

Ukraine 'progresses meaningfully' in talks on foreign troop presence, Zelensky says
Zelensky described the development as a concrete step beyond diplomatic discussions, signaling a shift toward tangible international security cooperation.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
