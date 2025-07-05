Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine strikes deep into Russia with drones, targets airfields after record Kyiv barrage

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Ukraine strikes deep into Russia with drones, targets airfields after record Kyiv barrage
Photo for illustrative purposes. An employee of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry examines fire trucks in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sep. 16, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

After Russia launched a record missile and drone attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight on July 4, Ukraine responded the following night with drone strikes across multiple regions of Russia. Local air defenses reportedly downed at least two drones near St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region surrounding St. Petersburg, said on Telegram that two drones were intercepted in different districts south of the city, with no injuries or damage reported, though operations at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport were temporarily suspended.

Beyond the St. Petersburg area, widespread drone activity was reported overnight on July 5.

The governor of the Smolensk region in western Russia said anti-aircraft units downed three drones without casualties or damage. The governor of the Voronezh region, bordering Ukraine, also confirmed the destruction of "several" drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a total of 42 drones destroyed over a three-hour period, with 37 of them intercepted in three regions bordering Ukraine: Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk.

Further deep inside Russia, unknown drones attacked Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh region. Russian Telegram channels and NASA's fire monitoring system reported a fire near a military airfield following the strike. Residents in Borisoglebsk reported powerful explosions around 2 a.m. local time, with accounts suggesting 8-10 loud blasts.

Explosions also occurred overnight in the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic. Residents captured video footage showing impacts and a fire, reportedly at a local industrial facility. Additionally, explosions were heard during the night in Engels, Saratov region, with some Telegram channels suggesting a military airfield was likely targeted.

Death of top Russian oil executive fuels fresh scrutiny of elite’s ‘window falls’
The unexplained death of a top Russian oil executive on July 4 is fueling renewed scrutiny over the rising number of high-profile Russian officials and businessmen who have died under mysterious circumstances, specifically, have fallen out of windows. Andrei Badalov, vice president of Transneft, Russia’s largest state-controlled pipeline transport company,
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
RussiaUkraineDrone attackSt. PetersburgRussian airfields
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 5
Saturday, July 5
Video
Ukraine's artillery braces for shell shortage as US halts aid.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with an artillery crew from the 28th Mechanized Brigade in the front-line city of Kostiantynivka. Following the recent decision by the Pentagon to halt shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine, a looming shell shortage is once again on the horizon for Ukrainian forces.

Show More

Editors' Picks