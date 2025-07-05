Ukraine strikes deep into Russia with drones, targets airfields after record Kyiv barrage

After Russia launched a record missile and drone attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight on July 4, Ukraine responded the following night with drone strikes across multiple regions of Russia. Local air defenses reportedly downed at least two drones near St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region surrounding St. Petersburg, said on Telegram that two drones were intercepted in different districts south of the city, with no injuries or damage reported, though operations at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport were temporarily suspended.

Beyond the St. Petersburg area, widespread drone activity was reported overnight on July 5.

The governor of the Smolensk region in western Russia said anti-aircraft units downed three drones without casualties or damage. The governor of the Voronezh region, bordering Ukraine, also confirmed the destruction of "several" drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a total of 42 drones destroyed over a three-hour period, with 37 of them intercepted in three regions bordering Ukraine: Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk.

Further deep inside Russia, unknown drones attacked Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh region. Russian Telegram channels and NASA's fire monitoring system reported a fire near a military airfield following the strike. Residents in Borisoglebsk reported powerful explosions around 2 a.m. local time, with accounts suggesting 8-10 loud blasts.

Explosions also occurred overnight in the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic. Residents captured video footage showing impacts and a fire, reportedly at a local industrial facility. Additionally, explosions were heard during the night in Engels, Saratov region, with some Telegram channels suggesting a military airfield was likely targeted.