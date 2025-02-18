Skip to content
Zelensky postpones Saudi Arabia visit amid Russia-US talks

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 18, 2025 5:23 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex, in Washington, DC, US, on Dec. 12, 2023. (Al Drago / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 18 that he had postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia amid talks between Russia and the United States.

"We were not invited to this Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia. It was a surprise for us. I don't want any coincidences, so I'm not going to Saudi Arabia," Zelensky said during a briefing following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

The talks in Saudi Arabia mark the first direct negotiations between the U.S. and Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion began. Russia's delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials.

Zelensky reiterated that no decisions about Ukraine's future can be made without Kyiv's involvement. He also said he expects U.S. officials to visit Ukraine, confirming that Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will arrive in Kyiv on Feb. 19.

"Any country has a bilateral track with other countries. Please, you can discuss anything, but you can't make a decision on how to end the war in Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The president also announced that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and rescheduled his visit to Riyadh for Mar. 10.

In a Feb. 17 interview with German media network ARD, Zelensky warned against a hastily negotiated peace deal and reaffirmed that Ukraine would not accept an agreement brokered without its participation.

It remains unclear to what extent Ukraine will be involved in future discussions between Washington and Moscow.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
