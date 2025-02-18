'US is saying things that are very pleasant for Putin,' Zelensky says ahead of US-Russia meeting

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against a hastily negotiated peace deal from the Trump administration during a wide-ranging interview with German media network ARD on Feb. 17, reaffirming that Ukraine would not accept a peace deal negotiated without the country's involvement.

"Everything that Russia and the U.S. can agree on – if they even want to agree on something – concerns their bilateral relations. They certainly cannot negotiate about our people and our lives. About an end to the war without us," Zelensky told ARD.

Zelensky's comments come ahead of an anticipated meeting on Feb. 18 between a U.S. and Russian delegation as negotiations about how to end the war in Ukraine begin. Kyiv has not received an invitation to attend the meeting in Riyadh, with President Volodymyr Zelensky telling reporters that he found out about the meetings through media reports.

"Ukraine knew nothing about it. And Ukraine considers any negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine (as such) to be futile," Zelensky said during a press briefing in the United Arab Emirates.

NBC News reported on Feb. 16, citing two U.S. officials, that the intention is for the U.S. to host a bilateral meeting with Russia, followed by a bilateral meeting with Ukraine, and culminating with talks together.

During his interview, Zelensky also warned against a peace plan that included unfavorable terms for Ukraine, emphasizing that Ukraine "will not give up" its land in a permanent ceasefire.

Zelensky rebuked comments made by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Feb. 12 that Ukraine is unlikely to restore its 2014 borders in any negotiations with Moscow on ending its war. Experts and officials in Ukraine and Europe have criticized Hegseth's comments for undermining Ukraine's leverage before peace talks with Russia have even started.

"The U.S. is saying things today that are very pleasant for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. I think that is the crux of the matter. Because they want to please him. Do you know why? To meet each other and to have a quick success," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that Hegseth "should delve deeper into the details" and that "he needs time for that."

"Of course, we will reclaim everything. Respect for international law will return — if not today, then tomorrow," Zelensky concluded, noting that ceasefire negotiations must include security guarantees from the United States.

Concerns have been raised about Ukraine's role in the negotiations, with European officials emphasizing that Kyiv must not be sidelined. European leaders held an emergency summit in Paris on Feb. 17 reflected growing European concerns that Trump and Putin may be negotiating over European security without the direct involvement of European leaders.

Trump reaffirmed on Feb. 16 that Zelensky would have a say in the process and mentioned the possibility of allowing European nations to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.







