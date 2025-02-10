Skip to content
News Feed, Conscription, Ukrainian soldiers, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine considering offering high annual salary, free education, interest-free mortgage rates for young volunteer fighters, media reports

by Dmytro Basmat February 10, 2025 11:17 PM 2 min read
Soldiers with the 32nd Mechanized Brigade on the move in May, two months before being going to the frontline. (Oleksandr Bordian / Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military's "special contracts" for recruited volunteers aged 18 to 24, who are exempt from mobilization, will reportedly include a number of benefits, including a Hr 1 million ($24,000) annual salary, 0% interest mortgage rates, as well free higher education, Ukrinform reported on Feb. 10.

"In the coming days, all details will be official," President Volodymyr Zelensky was reportedly overheard saying to Nadia Calvino, the president of the European Investment Bank, during her visit to Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

The reported remarks come after Zelensky revealed in an interview with Reuters on Feb. 8 that the military is planning to introduce the so-called "special contracts."

The move follows reports that U.S. lawmakers and NATO allies are urging Ukraine to lower its draft age from 25 to 18 to address manpower shortages. Currently, Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 are subject to conscription.

President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said in January that Ukraine "could generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers" if it lowered its conscription age to 18.

The details of the contracts, which Zelensky said will have many benefits, including "a very high monetary provision," would be made public in the coming days.

"A person will be able to earn one million hryvnias in a year. In addition, young people who serve for a year in the war will be able to choose a higher education institution and study for free without any exams — the state will cover all costs," Ukrinform quoted Zelensky as saying. "I would also highlight the special mortgage conditions — 0% interest, with the state covering all payments."

The U.S. has reportedly advocated for lowering the conscription age as part of broader efforts to address Ukraine's personnel needs at the full-scale war with Russia stretches into its third year.

The Ukrainian military faces a critical manpower shortage, struggling to replenish infantry gaps left by heavy losses in battle-hardened brigades. Enlisting in the military currently often means signing up until the war ends, with no end in sight. A one-year contract option would appeal to those interested in contributing to the war effort for a limited period.

Kyiv has long opposed U.S. pressure to lower the draft age, with Zelensky arguing it would harm Ukraine's future prospects.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk





Author: Dmytro Basmat
