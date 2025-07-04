'Coalition of the willing' for Ukraine to meet in UK on July 10, Politico reports

The British and French-led "coalition of the willing" is set to meet in the U.K. next week, Politico reported on July 4.

"On the agenda, there's how to maintain Ukraine in a capacity to fight, how to increase pressure on Russia, and how to continue the work on the next steps," an unnamed French official told Politico.

As Washington's intensified efforts to broker a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine failed, two rounds of largely inconclusive peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow took place in Turkey.

Following various failed attempts to obtain a ceasefire or peace deal, the coalition will meet again on July 10.

The French official told Politico that the priorities of the "coalition of the willing" have not changed, and will continue to focus on Ukraine's military needs.

The meeting will be led by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, with President Volodymyr Zelensky and various leaders joining virtually, the official said.

The "coalition of the willing" has met repeatedly to determine potential security guarantees and a peacekeeping force for Ukraine. Leaders of 31 nations met in Paris on March 27 at a summit for the coalition.

Several countries, including France and the U.K., which lead the coalition, have pledged to send troops on the ground to enforce a potential ceasefire.