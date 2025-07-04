Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

'Coalition of the willing' for Ukraine to meet in UK on July 10, Politico reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
'Coalition of the willing' for Ukraine to meet in UK on July 10, Politico reports
Friedrich Merz, Germany's chancellor, Emmanuel Macron, France's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, Keir Starmer, U.K. prime minister, and Donald Tusk, Poland's prime minister, left to right, arrive for a "Coalition of the Willing" news conference at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The British and French-led "coalition of the willing" is set to meet in the U.K. next week, Politico reported on July 4.

"On the agenda, there's how to maintain Ukraine in a capacity to fight, how to increase pressure on Russia, and how to continue the work on the next steps," an unnamed French official told Politico.

As Washington's intensified efforts to broker a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine failed, two rounds of largely inconclusive peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow took place in Turkey.

Following various failed attempts to obtain a ceasefire or peace deal, the coalition will meet again on July 10.

The French official told Politico that the priorities of the "coalition of the willing" have not changed, and will continue to focus on Ukraine's military needs.

The meeting will be led by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, with President Volodymyr Zelensky and various leaders joining virtually, the official said.

The "coalition of the willing" has met repeatedly to determine potential security guarantees and a peacekeeping force for Ukraine. Leaders of 31 nations met in Paris on March 27 at a summit for the coalition.

Several countries, including France and the U.K., which lead the coalition, have pledged to send troops on the ground to enforce a potential ceasefire.

Russia launches another horrific attack on Kyiv hours after Trump-Putin call
Ripe cherries and apricots fill the stalls of fruit vendors, while people bustle about on a scorching July Friday. Yet just a five-minute walk from the stand, the scene shifts dramatically: a gaping hole mars the five-story residential building where the stairwell once stood. Rescuers tirelessly sift through the
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
UkraineUnited KingdomFranceWarEuropean allies
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 5
Saturday, July 5
Video
Ukraine's artillery braces for shell shortage as US halts aid.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with an artillery crew from the 28th Mechanized Brigade in the front-line city of Kostiantynivka. Following the recent decision by the Pentagon to halt shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine, a looming shell shortage is once again on the horizon for Ukrainian forces.

Show More

Editors' Picks